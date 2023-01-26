The Department of Environmental Protection has been deploying a secretive device on streets around the city to ticket drivers with exceedingly loud exhaust sytems.
The numbers cited so far are small, as the DEP has only one such device in its pilot program: 71 summonses issued with six pending, according to agency spokesman Douglas Auer.
But the tickets are big, thanks to a recent change in state law: $800 for a first offense. They go to $1,700 for a second violation and $2,500 for a third.
The device combines a high-definition camera with an audio sensor triggered by vehicles that exceed noise limits — 85 decibels when they are at least 50 feet away, Auer said.
The city deployed the first camera-sensor combo in four locations from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, he said. It went to a fifth site in November. The DEP expects to have a second one operating in early February, with more coming by the end of June. The agency will not say where the equipment has been deployed or comment on appearance for safety and security reasons.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) said Wednesday he supports the program because officials hear complaints about loud exhaust all the time.
“On the state level, obviously our intent was to crack down on a very popular quality of life complaint that we get in my district, throughout my district,” he said, noting that loud exhaust is both a quality-of-life and environmental issue.
He recognized that some of his constituents will object, noting that some people “already are altering their license plates for the speed cameras along Woodhaven and Cross Bay Boulevard.”
Many drivers are customizing their exhaust to purposely make it exceedingly loud. But if someone’s muffler fails and he or she is on the way to get it repaired and gets an $800 ticket, the city should be accommodating, Addabbo said when presented with that idea.
If the driver presents a repair receipt within say, a 30-day window, the ticket should be dismissed, the senator said.
