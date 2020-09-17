The ramp from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway to the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway will be closed for about six months, the state Department of Transportation said this week. The ramp is being rebuilt as part of the Kew Gardens Interchange Phase IV project. In the interim, motorists may use the newly constructed ramp from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway to Union Turnpike to access the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway.
