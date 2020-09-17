The ramp from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway to the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway will be closed for about six months, the state Department of Transportation said this week. The ramp is being rebuilt as part of the Kew Gardens Interchange Phase IV project. In the interim, motorists may use the newly constructed ramp from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway to Union Turnpike to access the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway.

QueensChronicle.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.