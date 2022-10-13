Det. Brian Simonsen, known to many as “Smiles,” was certainly smiling down on the crowd that gathered in the warm afternoon sunshine last Saturday for the unveiling of a street sign in memory of him.
The corner of Jamaica Avenue and 118th Street, which leads to the 102nd Precinct, was co-named in honor of the fallen officer, who was killed by friendly fire while responding to an attempted robbery in Richmond Hill in 2019.
Some of that sunshine and plenty more smiles came from Simonsen’s wife, Leanne, who exuberantly joined her mother-in-law, Linda, to reveal the new sign.
“Today is so special to me and the family and friends of Brian ... the 102,” the widow said.
At first, she said, she did not understand the significance of a precinct but now she does.
“They are family. Old and new, I love them all. So, today is for us.”
It was a long time coming, she said, thanking Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) for getting it done.
Simonsen thanked and expressed her love for all of the NYPD members who have shown support in the years since her husband’s passing and marveled at the showing of executive staff in attendance.
Hundreds gathered including NYPD Comissioner Keechant Sewell, District Attorney Melinda Katz, City Councilmembers Schulman and Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), officers from the 102nd Precinct, including Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, the commanding officer, and members of the FDNY.
“Co-naming this street is a small gesture for a great man that offered his life for New York City,” said Sewell.
“We owe a debt we can never repay. Still, this ensures that future generations will forever know the legacy of a man who dutifully served his city. They will see the name of a courageous officer and learn the story of how he lived the life of his service and know the will of a protector of this city.”
Top brass included Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Queens South Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, Chief of Internal Affairs David Barrere, Chief of Detectives James Essig, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, Assistant Chief Chaplain Monsignor Robert Romano and Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo.
“Some in this crowd don’t know that Det. Brian Simonson was assigned to the [Detectives’ Endowment Association] that day for a delegates’ meeting,” DiGiacomo shared, referencing the officer’s union role.
“Because of his dedication, because of his knowledge, because of his experience, he went back to work that day and he didn’t have to. He went back to work to serve the people of this city, and that cost him his life.”
Pn Feb. 12, 2019, Simonsen returned to the office, investigated a robbery with his partner, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, and at around 6 p.m., they answered a call for a different robbery at a cell phone store at Atlantic Avenue and 120th Street.
One of the perpetrators, Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn, appeared with what turned out to be a fake gun and responding officers started firing. A bullet struck and killed Simonsen, who was not wearing a bulletproof vest that day, in the chest, according to The Gold Shield, an official DEA publication. Gorman was also shot but survived.
DiGiacomo continued, “He will always be a legacy in the New York City Police Department and in the DEA. He was a true hero, a true mentor to many, and he is dearly, dearly missed by the DEA.”
Ransom was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2021 and this summer his accomplice, Jagger Freeman of Jamaica, was sentenced to 30 to life. Both were charged with murder under a law that allows so if a felony leads to a death, even though Freeman was not engaged in the gunfire and claimed to be a lookout.
Simonsen thanked Katz and Assistant District Attorney Shawn Clark for bringing the pair to justice.
“I couldn’t ask for a better DA. You and Shawn Clarke — amazing, brilliant. You brought justice for Brian and I can’t be more in debt to you for doing that.”
Katz acknowledged Simonsen’s work with the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Memorial Foundation, which provides scholarships to students and financial assistance to families and businesses in need and helps to vest police dogs.
K9 Simo, named for the fallen officer, was present on Saturday.
“From the work that you have done in the communities for your foundation, for the pride that you bring to the NYPD and the way that this was handled afterwards, I was truly amazed by your strength, by your leadership, and by your friendship,” Katz said.
Simonsen thanked the NYPD assistance units, her fellow line-of-duty families and the NYPD Ceremonial Unit, as well.
“If any police officer could get a blue family like the 102, God bless, because ... Brian left me with the best.”
She ended with a quote from the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“No man is a failure who has friends,” she said. “Brian was definitely not a failure.”
