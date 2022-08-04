With the sun shining high last Saturday afternoon, members of the Jamaica Hills community gathered at the intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue as it was co-named in honor of the late New York Police Department Det. Raymond Abear.
The 20-year NYPD veteran lived on the block for more than 40 years, until his untimely death at the age of 43 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and their two children, Jackson and Stella.
“Ray dedicated his life to making this city and especially this community, where we were raising our two children, a safer place. Ray is a hero — to our community, our city and, most especially, to our family,” Catherine Abear said at Saturday’s ceremony. “This street co-naming will ensure his legacy lives on and when our children walk by, they will know how much Ray meant to the NYPD, our Queens community and New York City.”
Abear was a member of the Queens Special Victims Unit at the time of his death. Prior to that, he served as an officer in the 112th Precinct.
Councilmember Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) sponsored the legislation for the street co-naming, which passed in June.
“When most of us had the luxury to work from home, Det. Raymond Abear was out on the front lines. He dedicated his life working to protect New Yorkers and keep our streets safe,” Gennaro said. “It is my hope that anytime someone comes down 164th Place and Goethals Avenue they are reminded of the great legacy Det. Raymond Abear leaves behind.”
Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, spoke fondly of Abear. “Detective Raymond Abear was unwavering in his commitment to New Yorkers during the height of the pandemic,” he said Saturday. “He continued his tireless crime-fighting work on the front lines until his life was cut short due to the deadly virus.”
Several members of Abear’s family and some of his colleagues, including Lt. Christopher Lippolis, commanding officer of the Queens Special Victims Unit, also attended last weekend’s ceremony.
Commented