Despite the unusual nature of the June 23 primary elections, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus and then saw absentee ballots made a universal option for all New Yorkers, the consensus among poll workers in northwestern Queens was turnout was solid.
At several polling sites in Astoria, Jackson Heights and Corona, overall voters who braved the risk of coronavirus to cast their ballot said that the experience did not leave them feeling exposed. In fact, many people who received an absentee ballot went to vote in person anyway.
Some said they waited too long to send it in or it came too late, some said they were worried it would get thrown out, others said they just like the feeling of voting.
“We both had absentee ballots and we chose to come in and do the physical because we kind of like it,” said John Ciavolino, who came to the polling site with his roommate.
Outside a polling site on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Dawn Siff, a candidate for district leader in Assembly District 34, wasn’t surprised to hear that some voters were wary of absentee ballots.
“That’s common with communities that have been disenfranchised. They want to make sure that their ballots aren’t thrown out,” Siff said.
The day got off to a sleepy start at PS 76 William Hallet, where only nine voters had arrived by 9 a.m. But its polling coordinator, Hector Villavicencio, seemed happy with that result for the residential corner of Dutch Kills, where turnout tends to be slower.
Elsewhere in the northwestern part of the borough, things were off to a much more energetic start. At PS 85 in Astoria, the voters faced a stacked ballot, which included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-Bronx, Queens) race against Michele Caruso-Cabrera and Badrun Kahn, in addition to state Sen. Mike Gianaris’ (D-Astoria) challenge from Iggy Terranova, state Sen. Jessica Ramos’ (D-East Elmhurst) challenge from Diane Sanchez and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas’ (D-Astoria) challenge from Zohran Mamdani and the borough president’s race. There was a steady stream of voters.
While the majority of voters said that they were focused on the Ocasio-Cortez race and presidential primary, the few who mentioned preferences in local races supported Mamdani, Ramos and City Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) for borough president.
That solid turnout continued throughout many parts of Jackson Heights. Over in two parts of the neighborhood that are also in Ocasio-Cortez’s district, voters faced an Assembly race between incumbent Michael Den Dekker (D-East Elmurst) and three challengers. IS 230 had over 110 voters logged as of 11:30 a.m. PS 222 had over 350 voters as of 12:30 p.m.
Every other street corner in the garden district was chock full of posters and canvassers for Den Dekker and his challengers, Nuala O’Doherty Naranjo, Joy Chowdhury and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas.
The heated local races prompted residents Carolyn Hatton and Gerry Beegan to pay attention on a granular level. Hatton, who is a county committee member of the Democratic Party, said that she organized friends and neighbors to learn more about the candidates, even for hyperlocal positions like judicial delegate and district leader.
“I really want AOC to keep going. I totally resent her challenger,” Hatton added.
The momentum from Jackson Heights was matched by the poll site at the First Baptist Church of Corona, which its poll coordinator referred to as one of the biggest sites in the Assembly District.
In that district, voters were tuned into the Assembly race between incumbent Jeff Aubry (D-Corona) and his opponent, Hiram Monserrate, an ex-state senator and City Council member who pleaded guilty to misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in public money and was convicted of a separate domestic violence-related misdemeanor.
Many expect the race to be close, as Monserrate has organized a strong base as a district leader and leader of a prominent club in the area.
“I’ve known Hiram Monserrate for a long time. He’s done a lot for the community. I felt drawn to him. I felt drawn to do my part to put him in office,” said Abraham Paulino after leaving the polling station.
Another Corona voter, Marvin Dentley, on the other hand, said that he was worried that the loss of Aubry’s senior position in the Assembly would ripple out into the community.
“There’s a lot at stake,” said Dentley. “And his competitor, he would have to build a lot of bridges. Given his background he hasn’t proven to be really trustworthy.”
