Despite recent efforts of Howard Beach residents to draw the city’s attention to trash-strewn Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, government officials have not followed up.
After a group of local women cleaned the bridge on July 16, they left around 60 garbage bags out for the Department of Sanitation to pick up, which had not come to pass as of Tuesday afternoon.
One of the organizers, Gina Barillaro, said that she had coordinated with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) before the event, who assured her that he would get sanitation workers to clean up the bags. Addabbo instructed her to leave the bags along each opening in the chain link fence running along the walkway, she said.
“It was so bad. There was like a bag or two by each opening,” Barillaro said.
She was dismayed to find them there — many ripped open and scattered by vermin — several days later, and did not hear back from Addabbo’s office when she followed up. Another organizer, Vincenza Connors, went back Tuesday only to find the trash bags still there nearly a month later.
Addabbo said that the lack of response is a result of the city’s recent budget cuts to the Sanitation Department. He said that he called Garage 10, the sanitation unit in charge of the bridge, but that it could not follow through on his request due to a loss of manpower.
“What we’re finding out is that due to budget cuts, these local garages, Garage 10 being one of them, got deep cuts into their operation,” Addabbo said.
“Gina did call back and said, ‘Hey, the garbage bags are still there.’ I felt bad because the community took efforts to get up in the morning and to do this,” he added.
Addabbo said he thought that the garage had eventually picked up the trash, but the Chronicle found dozens of bags on Tuesday morning exactly as Barillaro had described. They were laid out at the foot of the chain link fence along the walkway, in addition to a number of them that had been tossed over a barrier into the bike lane.
Chris Paquette, the owner of K & E Auto Body & Collision Center, who is sponsoring a second bridge cleanup Aug. 22, sees the root of the problem as a tug of war between the three agencies that are in charge of the span — the U.S. Park Service and the state and city departments of Transportation.
A spokesperson for the city Department of Transportation claimed that the agency’s bridge maintenance unit cleans the debris on the state bridge approximately once a week under an agreement with the state DOT. Like Addabbo, as of Tuesday morning, the agency seemed to think that the piles of bags had been cleaned up already.
“We’re working with our government partners and local stakeholders on ways to best address chronic dumping,” wrote the spokesperson in an email.
The cleanup that Paquette is sponsoring will meet at 8 a.m. Aug. 22. Paquette, who has wrangled over 30 residents to help, said he hopes to raise awareness of the government’s jumbled response. He pointed out that it should not be the responsibility of residents to pick up trash from the bridge on a regular basis.
To make sure that the trash is cleaned up, Barillaro said that she is coordinating with Sanitation herself, as well as friends in pickup trucks, who are going to transport all the bags to one central location for the city to take away.
