What started as an impromptu wearable arts pop-up fashion show, during a movie night and market last year at King Manor Museum in Jamaica, will become a full-fledged event in the fall.
Adrienne Whaley, executive director of the Queens Center of the Arts, said that the first annual Wear the Artist Fashion & Trunk Show will be held in December and she is looking for designers who create unique accessories and clothes for women, men and children for all seasons.
Whaley told the Queens Chronicle that on March 20 she received a grant from the NY Foundation of the Arts and the funds will be able to provide space, staff, marketing, a host, a deejay, red carpet correspondents and banners for the event.
All the QCA executive director needs are creative people with original designs who want to showcase their work for the fashion show, which they can use as an opportunity to sell their goods and further their brand.
“Growing up, Jamaica Avenue was the place to go for original and custom designs and we’d like to bring some of that back focusing on individual designers with small runs of today’s designs,” Whaley said via email. “Shoppers would visit to shop from a lot of other states and there is still so much creativity here. It’s time to show that off again.”
Last year, the pop-up, which featured designers Assita Tyler Fofona, owner of Dui Vibz brand, and Roselyne Shiyenze, owner of Shiyenze Fashion brand, was a huge success and Whaley wants to feature up to 20 designers ages 16 and up and an additional 10 to 15 vendors for the Wearable Arts Fashion & Trunk Show, which has a July 8 deadline for people to apply.
Once the slots are filled, additional people may register as feature designers and secure a selling space, Whaley added. All designs will be showcased on the runway. Vendors of food, accessories, jewelry, home goods, personal care and wigs also may apply.
To register, people must call (718) 658-3881 or email nyiafestival@gmail.com or ArtistMarketNYC@gmail.com. Designers must also attach pictures of their designs. Once slots are filled a venue and exact date for the show will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.