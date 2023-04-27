Renovations to the Captain William C. Dermody Triangle in Bayside are underway, as marked by last Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Civil War memorial.
The triangle was named for the Bayside native and abolitionist who died in the Civil War. The triangle, located at 216th Street and 48th Avenue, was dedicated to Dermody back in 1866 when Union and Confederate generals met there to plant a maple tree and sycamore tree, respectively. Together, the two are meant to symbolize hope for a better union. They also placed a monument there which remains to this day.
The landmark will be “completely reconstructed” during the project, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. The entrance to the triangle will be moved from the northeast corner to the northwest. A new crosswalk will go from there to the other side of 216th Street, and an ADA-accessible entrance ramp will be installed. The plaque that is mounted to the Bayside Civil War Memorial Boulder will be replaced with a new one, identical to its predecessor. New benches and plants will be added to the site, as well.
The work was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the state Dormitory Authority secured by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing). Liu, who, along with several other community leaders and elected officials, attended the ceremony, was thrilled.
“After many years of planning, we are thrilled to finally be moving forward with this much needed renovation of Captain Dermody Triangle,” he said in a statement. “Not only will this location be a beautiful community amenity adding new trees, plantings and walkways, but it will preserve an important figure of our local history by memorializing Captain William C. Dermody and his service during the Civil War.”
Work is expected to be complete by March 2024.
