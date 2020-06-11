Assemblyman Michael Den Dekker (D-East Elmhurst) has four opponents in the primary race for the 34th District, which includes Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, Woodside and Corona: Joy Chowdhury, Angel Cruz, Jessica González-Rojas and Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo. The vote is June 23.
So what would the incumbent say if undecided voters believe it might be time for a change? “I would simply tell them that they should analyze my record and that I trust that they will make the best decision for themselves and the community,” he said in an email.
Den Dekker touted his record, saying he has advocated for women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
He was an original co-sponsor of the Dream Act and Dream Fund when they were first introduced. He was a co-sponsor of the Green Light Law, allowing for undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses. He nominated several Latinos to becomes judges, including the first Ecuadorian judge in the country. And he authored a bill that allowed anyone charged with an offense to make a phone call to any area code in the country for the purpose of obtaining legal counsel.
“I believe that if a neophyte does not have a record, they should be more closely scrutinized and that voters should not decide to take the plunge with an unknown commodity,” Den Dekker said.
If re-elected, he wants to move a bill he authored through the Assembly that would prevent life insurance companies from discriminating against HIV-positive individuals by mandating that companies no longer ask about testing for HIV on life insurance questionnaires.
A bill he authored requiring motor vehicle dealers to search for recalls and make repairs prior to selling a car passed the Assembly and he hopes to work with the Senate to pass the legislation, which would make New York the first state to have such a law.
And he is a co-sponsor of the New York Health Act, with the goal of bringing guaranteed healthcare to all New Yorkers.
González-Rojas, executive director of the National Latina Institute, saw the progressive movement gaining momentum in recent years, which gave her the idea to “really be able to reflect a community that has not been represented by someone that looks like them or holds their values.”
She said she wants to give voters a choice for a seat that hasn’t seen competition. “His time is up. We really need new leadership,” González-Rojas said, adding, “Representation matters because inequality kills. And we’re seeing the neighborhoods that are impacted, our communities, by coronavirus. It’s not an accident. They say the virus doesn’t discriminate but it does.”
Among her goals are a Green New Northern Boulevard, which would eliminate vehicles between 114th Street and Queens Plaza, keeping state-passed bail reforms in place and making CUNY tuition-free like it was until 1976.
“I don’t anticipate it happening right away,” said the former CCNY adjunct professor, noting that CUNY will likely be hit hard by budget cuts.
The New York Health Act is also a top priority for her. “Now more than ever with coronavirus we see that we need to disentangle healthcare from our jobs and ensure that every person has access to the healthcare that they need,” González-Rojas said.
O’Doherty-Naranjo has been an activist for nearly two decades and was once president of the Jackson Heights Beautification Group.
“Machine politics is the status quo and I think to get over that wall you have to go to Albany,” she said.
O’Doherty-Naranjo said she’s created green spaces, and fought for parks and open streets.
“What I bring that the other candidates don’t do is that I have a history here in the neighborhood of mobilizing people and getting things done,” she said, adding, “In a weird way, I think my name recognition’s better than the actual incumbent, who nobody ever sees around.”
Saying that “Northern Boulevard is a mess,” O’Doherty-Naranjo wants to see bus priority, camera enforcement and says that streets should not just be seen as for cars. She has wanted to see changes since three children were killed on the boulevard in 2013.
O’Doherty-Naranjo said schools need to be prioritized — “They’re just starved to the bone for funding” — and also supports the Health Act, saying that there has been too much pandering to companies. “I think healthcare dollars should actually go to taking care of people.”
Chowdhury, an Uber driver, wants to fight for the Gig Workers Protection Act for those who don’t have benefits. “My support comes from the people who are underrepresented, who have no voice, who are immigrants who have language barriers,” he said.
A York College student and National Guard member, Chowdhury arrived from Bangladesh in 2009. He hopes to save enough money to bring his wife, whom he hasn’t seen since 2014, here.
Other policies include abolishing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, free tuition at public colleges, supporting passage of the New York Health Act and ending cash bail. “I want to give back to this country, a nation that has given me so much respect, that has allowed me to achieve so much,” Chowdhury said.
Cruz has no campaign website, Facebook page or Twitter account for the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.