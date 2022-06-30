The second time was a charm for Juan Ardila.
The community activist and former city Department of Education employee on Tuesday won handily in a four-way primary for the Democratic nomination for the 37th Assembly District.
With no Republican challenger in November, Ardila, of Maspeth, will, come January, fill the seat held by the retiring Cathy Nolan since 1984.
The district covers all or parts of Long Island City, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Sunnyside and Woodside.
“It is with humility that I thank the people of Western & Central Queens for electing me to serve you in the New York State Assembly,” Ardila said Wednesday in a tweet to his supporters.
“Thank you for the trust & confidence you have placed in me,” he added. “I hope to make you all proud.”
Unofficial figures obtained from the city Board of Elections website on Wednesday afternoon showed Ardila well ahead of the pack with 43.61 percent of the vote, or 3,355 of the 7,693 ballots cast with 99 percent of the ballot scanners counted.
Brent O’Leary, an attorney with a background in international finance, finished second with 26.24 percent. Johanna Carmona, a former Nolan staffer, garnered 19.7 percent while Jim Magee, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, polled 10.28 percent.
Ardila had 36 percent of the vote and an early seven-point lead on O’Leary shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m., and steadily built his lead over the next hour.
Ardila, who also will be on the Working Families Party line in November, lost a 2021 primary against incumbent Democratic Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
As in 2021, Ardila ran this year as a staunch progressive, though he touted support his campaign received from both ends of the party spectrum as well as a great deal of backing from organized labor.
On the issues, Ardila is a supporter of the Green New Deal, and has vowed to support and strengthen abortion rights.
His public safety platform stresses gun control and dealing with poverty, homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.
He supports the New York Health Act, which would provide for single-payer health care, and more investment in mass transit.
