Just when it seemed New York’s 2022 redistricting process couldn’t get any more chaotic, both Democrats and Republicans managed to exceed expectations this week.
On Sunday, Republicans introduced a new cause of action to the case, Harkenrider v. Hochul, in order to invalidate the recently passed state Assembly district lines. Come Monday night, national Democrats sought a temporary injunction with the Southern District Court of New York in an attempt to keep the congressional primary on June 28, as initially scheduled — using the lines that the New York Court of Appeals just struck down. The following evening, Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed that a three-judge panel would hear their case Wednesday morning.
Led by Kaplan, the panel rejected the request, calling it a “Hail Mary.”
“I would be hard pressed to imagine a scenario that would cast into greater disrepute the rationality, the fairness, the consistency of the holding of elections in this great country than to precipitate that,” the New York Post reports he said Wednesday.
Just last Wednesday, New York’s Court of Appeals ruled that the congressional and state Senate maps passed by the Legislature in February were unconstitutional. The bench called for those two primaries to be pushed to August, in order to allow enough time for special master Jonathan Cervas — a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University who had been appointed by acting Steuben County Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister — to draw new maps, and subsequently, for candidates to petition. Those maps are due May 20.
The Court of Appeals did not, however, say whether statewide and Assembly primaries would be pushed back, as well.
McAllister ruled Friday that the congressional and state Senate primaries would take place Aug. 23, and that the Legislature would determine whether other elections would still occur in June. Likewise, the state Board of Elections said it did “not foresee the June 28 primary changing” for those races. With the challenging of Assembly maps, however, that may no longer be the case. The hearing is set for May 10.
Even in spite of that, some, such as the Citizens Union and the League of Women Voters, have called for all primary elections to be pushed to Aug. 23. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) favors the idea.
“I think it would be more efficient to do everybody in August,” he said. “But I don’t know the likelihood of that happening.”
The Assembly map, however, is only now being called into question because state Republicans did not include it in their initial suit. Why they did not is unclear.
Asked for comment on the new challenge, Senate Majority Conference spokesperson Mike Murphy referred the Chronicle to the Assembly, and added, “It’s not clear what is going to happen.” When state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) — who has been on the front lines of the redistricting fight — was asked for comment, his office referred the Chronicle to Murphy. Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach), Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) did not respond to requests for comment. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
Addabbo stood by the Legislature’s decision to act. “Once the IRC said, ‘We’re done, we’re not coming back, we quit,’ then I think we had to do something,” he told the Chronicle. “In retrospect, I guess people could question what happened after — procedurally — and what could have been done differently. That’s obviously debatable. But I think we did our obligation for the sake of the voter, to get some mines done for the sake of the June primary.”
The legal battle at hand is the result of the state’s first Independent Redistricting Commission’s failure to come to an agreement on the legislative maps this Census cycle. When the IRC did not follow through, the Legislature took it upon itself to draw the maps. Whether it had the constitutional ability to do so — in addition to whether those maps were gerrymandered to favor Democrats, who control the Legislature — was a question Republicans wanted answered in court.
In McAllister’s view, the Legislature overstepped. Consequently, he ruled that all three maps were unconstitutional, even though only the congressional and state Senate maps had been submitted. “The same faulty process was used for all three maps,” his opinion reads.
The Appellate Division, however, disagreed when Democrats appealed the decision to it. The appellate court said that McAllister relied solely on the procedural method used to craft the maps, as opposed to judging the lines based on whether they were drawn to disproportionately favor Democrats, who have the majority in both legislative chambers. It also said that, from a procedural perspective, Democrats had acted constitutionally, arguing that the state Constitution does not dictate what happens should the IRC fail to complete its task. On that basis, it said that only the congressional maps were unconstitutionally drawn — not the Senate or Assembly lines. Though the Appellate Division noted that the lower court had included the Assembly maps sua sponte (“of one’s own will”), the decision did not indicate whether its authors felt that was justified.
The Court of Appeals rejected the idea that the state Constitution was “silent” on how to handle a deadlocked IRC. Rather, the majority opinion says, New York’s Constitution “leave[s] no room for legislative discretion.” It therefore deemed both the congressional and state Senate maps unconstitutional, while agreeing with the appellate court on its ruling that congressional legislative lines were gerrymandered.
Both the Court of Appeals’ decision and the recent challenge to the Assembly maps have once again left candidates in limbo as many are unsure whether they will still be eligible to represent the districts they have campaigned in for months.
Perhaps the most extreme example of that is in what the Legislature had named Senate District 17, which encompasses Glendale, Ridgewood, Long Island City and some of Greenpoint. Previously, the district had been entirely in southern Brooklyn. With the fate of the district unknown, then, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and the progressive Kristen Gonzalez of Community Board 4 can only wait to see whether they still qualify come May 20.
Gonzalez issued a statement on the matter following last week’s ruling. “The district may change, but what won’t change is the work we’re doing to build a New York that puts working-class people first, not just the wealthy few,” she said on Twitter.
The shift in maps is particularly concerning for Crowley, whose home is near the edge of the district the Legislature had approved in February. However, state election law does note that in a redistricting year, a candidate need only be a resident of the county for the year leading up to the election.
The Crowley campaign did not respond to several requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.