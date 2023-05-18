Less than a week after the indictment charging Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) with several counts of wire fraud, money laundering, lying to Congress and stealing public funds was unsealed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Democrats forced a vote to expel him from office on Wednesday.
Republicans halted that effort, voting along party lines 221-204 to instead refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee; the panel has been investigating Santos for several months now, following The New York Times’ report detailing the then-congressman-elect’s falsified personal history and his sudden ascent into wealth.
Though Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to remove the embattled congressman months ago without any movement, House rules stipulate that certain motions can be considered privileged, allowing members to bring a vote despite objections of leadership. Garcia made a motion to that effect on Tuesday, requiring a vote within two days. The vote was not expected to pass, however, as it would require a two-thirds majority.
It is not immediately clear what the next steps are for the Ethics Committee or what its investigative timeline is.
Santos’ office did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment. Scripps News reported Wednesday evening that the congressman’s communications director, Naysa Woomer, had tendered her resignation earlier in the day.
