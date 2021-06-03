Six Democrats survived the petitioning process to run in the Democratic primary for the City Council’s 22nd District on June 22.
They are seeking to replace Costa Constantinides, who was up against term limits and resigned on April 9 to head the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Long Island City.
The winner will face Republican Felicia Kalan in November.
The first position on the ballot was awarded to Nick Velkov, a businessman and community activist from Astoria. He is the founder and owner of Yoga Agora, which has offered low-cost and donation-based yoga for a decade.
On issues, his website calls crime “an illusion for what is actually trauma.” He states that policing can be transformed into a violence interruption system.
Velkov believes programs aimed at preventing conflict and peacemaking programs will build a heathy justice system.
He seeks to close Rikers Island and replace it with a “modernized therapeutic healing campus” rather than follow through on the proposed plan to build four new community jails in the city.
Among his initiatives to boost the local economy are a vacancy tax on empty commercial spaces; passing the Council’s Small Business and Jobs Survival Act; and creation of a public bank to finance city projects at lower costs than available from commercial banks.
He also wants the city to take over mass transit from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority but his website does not pose a specific plan for doing so.
Velkov’s website lists no endorsements. His most recent filing with the Campaign Finance Board claims $52,640 remaining in the bank.
Catherina Gioino, a print and television journalist, drew the second line on the ballot.
Gioino’s economic plan calls for making Astoria and the rest of the 22nd District a layover tourist destination for people arriving at LaGuardia Airport.
She wants to pass Council measures allowing residents to be deputized to document obstruction of bike lanes and other vehicle and traffic violations in return for 25 percent of the fine.
She also wants to shift some responsibilities such as mental health-involved calls from the NYPD to health professionals; and wants to increase the number of neighborhood coordination officers in NYPD precincts.
Her website lists no endorsements. She has reported $46,332 in the bank.
Tiffany Cabán, the public defender who came within a few dozen votes of defeating District Attorney Melinda Katz in the 2019 Democratic primary, is running her Council campaign on similar issues as in that race. She will occupy the third line.
She supports disbanding the NYPD, closing Rikers and ending the new jail initiative.
Funding from all would be redirected to hire mental healthcare crisis workers, violence interrupters and other community-based programs.
Cabán favors greatly expanding city investment in housing, eduction and supportive services. She supports Green New Deal legislation and commercial rent control for small businesses.
Cabán has collected more than 30 endorsements from labor unions, civic groups and political clubs. She has been by far the most prolific private fundraiser in the campaign, and reported $141,684 left in the bank as of the last filing.
John Ciafone, running on line 4, is positioning himself as the “common-sense Democrat.”
An attorney and volunteer EMT, Ciafone takes a hard line on criminal justice issues such as the state’s bail reform laws, which he blames for increased crime; and is critical of moves to legalize marijuana and prostitution.
He says his opponents are looking to handcuff the NYPD, and also blames the party’s left for killing the deal for a second Amazon world headquarters, which he said has cost the region 20,000 jobs and cost the district a school and a park.
Ciafone, who is not participating in the matching funds program, reported $143,766 cash on hand, and also $162,360 in outstanding campaign loans.
He is endorsed by a number of law enforcement unions, including the Captains Endowment Association, the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, the Detectives Endowment Association, the Sergeants Benevolent Association and the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.
Evie Hantzopoulos, who has served on Community Board 1 for more than a decade, says the biggest problem in the district is a lack of affordable housing.
She supports reallocating at least $2 billion from the NYPD budget to further fund schools and increase job skills and employment programs.
Hantzopoulos supports building 100 percent affordable housing on publicly owned land and ensuring that developers build the affordable units required, and retool mandatory inclusionary housing, which her website says has led to gentrification and displacement.
Hantzopoulos also favors creating a public bank. She favors streamlining paperwork, eliminating fees for small businesses during the Covid-19 relief period. She has a dozen endorsements. Her latest campaign finance filing reports $77,103 cash on hand.
Leonardo Bullaro, an educator who has worked in the city’s Department of Education, is running on line 6.
Bullaro favors greater transparency for central office spending in the BOE, along with a reduction of nonschool staff and contractors, with the resulting savings redirected toward shrinking class size and increasing student services.
He wants more dedicated bus and bicycle lanes, and backs the effort to close Rikers Island as a jail site while converting it to a green energy hub. He calls for greater oversight of and transparency within the NYPD, but also wants to create crisis intervention teams of social workers within police precincts. He would like police officers to be trained as well.
His website lists no endorsements. He reported $106,689 cash on hand.
