After numerous meetings, petitions, public hearings and negotiations, a construction fence has been erected around most of the triangular property at and around 98-81 Queens Blvd., where a 15-story apartment tower soon will replace numerous businesses and a synagogue.
Workers on Tuesday were busy removing material from inside a now-vacant store that faces 99th Street. The store abuts the old Tower Diner, its clock stopped beneath its spire. The fence has not yet enclosed the Ohr Natan synagogue, which since 2006 has been in the walls of the old Trylon Theater, an art deco structure built during and inspired by the 1939-40 World’s Fair.
RJ Capital Holdings’ finished product will have 144 apartments, including 44 that will remain affordable at varying income levels.
The first floor is depicted as commercial in company renderings.
While neither the synagogue nor restaurant is considered a landmark by the city, many residents and preservationists had lobbied hard to save the two structures for their importance to the community.
But under city statutes, the owners could have erected a building of up to 16 stories as of right, with nothing requiring them to set aside units as affordable.
Michael Perlman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council on Wednesday admitted his deep disappointment.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Perlman said. “The developer and certain politicians are once again ignoring the community’s wishes. I’m very proud of the collaborative effort of the community at large. They’re true heroes — they advocated to the 11th hour.”
After zoning changes made their way through Community Board 6 — which could request but not mandate conditions — negotiations including Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) resulted in the owners lowering the original income thresholds for some of the affordable units.
The Trylon Theater, named after one of the iconic structures built for the World’s Fair, operated as a movie theater until 1999.
Ohr Natan, which serves the Bukharian Jewish community, kept and adapted the marquee over the sidewalk and used the theater itself for services. The congregation has relocated nearby, and representatives of the property owners repeatedly said they would be willing to include space suitable for a synagogue during construction.
The diner fills a space that was a bank when it was first built, and Perlman said the owners incorporated the Colonial-style features as a draw.
While renderings of the apartment building show a wedge appearance as one is heading along Queens Boulevard toward Manhattan and a clock as a homage to the bank’s/diner’s tower, Perlman said he would have liked to see more of the original features of both structures incorporated, if not flat-out preserved.
He said an engineer consulted by the preservationists said the building could accommodate construction above it.
But Perlman also said he would not have approached the effort differently if he could start over.
“No,” he said. “I don’t think so.”
