In 2019, Melinda Katz won the Democratic nomination for Queens district attorney by a mere 55 votes over carer public defender and now Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), who ran to Katz’s left.
Four years, a pandemic, criminal justice reform and large spikes in crime later, Katz is being challenged from her right by fellow Democrat George Grasso, a retired Queens supervisory criminal court judge and retired NYPD official.
In a 180-degree turn from four years go, Grasso is running to Katz’s right on a law-and-order platform.
Also on the ballot is defense attorney and former judicial candidate Devian Daniels, who is running to Katz’s left in a call to reform the prosecutor’s office.
The winner will face Republican Michael Mossa in the general election in November.
Katz is running on a number of changes and reforms she has made in the DA’s Office since taking over in January 2020.
Expansions within the office include a Violent Crime Enterprise Bureau that targets guns and gang activity. She initiated a Conviction Review Unit which she told the Chronicle this spring had found 99 cases of improper convictions, many based on testimony from police officers later found to have committed perjury or falsified documents.
Katz largely supports many of the bail and other criminal justice reforms that were passed in Albany back in 2019, though she told the Chronicle that New York needs to give judges the latitude to weigh a defendant’s potential dangerousness to the community, which judges in all 49 other states have.
Grasso, whose duties during his NYPD career included investigating and prosecuting fellow police officers, has accused Katz of refusing to acknowledge increases in crime that have taken place in the last two years. He also has repeatedly said on the campaign trail that the incumbent has ignored quality-of-life issues.
Grasso says his office would prosecute things such as fare beating, with the aim of stopping small problems before they become big ones.
He also promised a robust community outreach program.
Daniels’ website speaks of her desire to implement criminal justice reform in the office but offers few specifics.
Katz’s political endorsements include those of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); U.S. Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing); Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) and Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens); Borough President Donovan Richards and 10 members of the City Council from Queens.
The two dozen supportive labor unions listed on her campaign website include the United Federation of Teachers; the Uniformed Firefighters Association; the New York Court Officers Association; the Teamsters representing city sanitation workers; the Allied Building Inspectors; the Retail and Department Store Workers Union; 1199 SEIU, representing healthcare workers; the United Food and Commercial Workers; and a dozen building and construction trade unions and locals.
Grasso’s endorsements include those of former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton; the Uniformed Fire Officers Association; the Asian Wave Alliance; crime victim advocates Madeline Brame and Jennifer Harrison; and a number of organizations representing retired law enforcement officers.
Grasso and Paul Graziano, a Democratic primary candidate in the 19th Council District, also have cross-endorsed each other.
Daniels said she has not sought or gotten any endorsement that she is aware of.
Katz also has had a distinct advantage in fundraising.
Financial disclosure records show her to have more than $1.15 million in the bank on her 32-day preprimary financial report.
Grasso had just under $51,000 left. Katz outspent Grasso $476,000 to $344,000 since the previous reporting period.
The Chronicle could not find any record of Daniels’ fundraising.
Primary day is Tuesday, June 27. Early voting runs from June 17 to 25.
