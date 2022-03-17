State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Demakos, who was involved in some some of the most high-profile criminal cases in Queens history as a judge and a prosecutor, passed away on Feb. 22. He was 98, according to an obituary in The New York Times.
Demakos prosecuted Alice Crimmins in her 1971 retrial on charges of killing her son, 5, and daughter, 4, in 1965; her manslaughter conviction for her daughter’s death would be appealed but upheld.
He was the judge when Howard Beach teenagers John Lester, Jason Ladone and Scott Kern were convicted of manslaughter in the racially charged death of Michael Griffith, a black man struck by a car on the Belt Parkway as he ran from a white mob in 1986.
He also sentenced the men convicted of the 1988 murder in Jamaica of NYPD Police Officer Edward Byrne, who was killed on the orders of a drug dealer.
Former City Council Speaker Peter Vallone Sr. remembered his fellow attorney and Astoria resident fondly on Tuesday.
“He was a wonderful man,” Vallone told the Chronicle. “A great jurist and an active member of the community. He was a friend and neighbor here in Astoria. And before he became a judge, he was an active member of the Regular Democratic Club, as I was for many years.”
Vallone said Demakos was the right judge to handle the high-profile cases that came his way.
“I think he was suited to handle them because he was from the community and he knew people, good and bad,” said Vallone, who still is in private practice.
“He’s the reason why we should keep judges as elected officials rather than judges who are high in the sky with large Wall Street firms, people who don’t know what it’s like to try and make a living in the community; to have children and wonder where they will be going to school. He was a great example of why we should have elected judges.”
Crimmins was originally convicted in 1968. Demakos’ manslaughter conviction initially was overturned but was reinstated by the state Court of Appeals.
“It was a controversial case, a mother accused of killing her own children,” Vallone said, his voice still shuddering over it 57 years later.
“He was great for that trial because he could not be influenced by outside factors, only by what happened,” he said. “And to this day, nobody really knows what happened. It’s a shame.”
GreekNewsUSA reported that Demakos was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. The Times reported that he was at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939, when a dying Lou Gehrig gave his “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech.
He leaves behind a wife and two sons. One son, Dennis, noted that he had “a great mischievous sense of humor.”
James Quinn, formerly the senior executive assistant district attorney at the Queens District Attorney’s Office, said Demakos left the DA’s Office for the bench shortly before he joined up.
But Quinn did argue numerous cases before Demakos.
“He was a great judge. A great judge,” Quinn said. “A great judge is someone who really understands the law and applies it. And he understood it. He understood the rules of evidence. He understood what could come into evidence and how it could come into evidence.”
Quinn in 1998 prosecuted Queens’ first death penalty case in about three decades before Demakos. James Allen Gordon was accused of murdering three women and trying to kill another. Gordon would get life without parole.
“It was a brand-new law,” he said. “He really understood it. He understood the importance of the law, the gravity of it. He understood the mechanics of the law. He was just a great judge.” He could be tough, Quinn said, if an attorney showed up in his courtroom without having done his or her homework.
“He didn’t put up with stupidity,” Quinn said. “If you were prepared, you didn’t have a problem. If you weren’t prepared, you had a problem. He didn’t suffer fools gladly.”
Quinn said Demakos was the kind of jurist people would hope for if they knew they were innocent.
“I think that’s actually a very good measurement for a judge — would you want to go on trial before him if you did not do it?” Quinn said. “And I think he was the kind of judge you could be comfortable going in front of if you did not commit the crime.”
Quinn said future Brooklyn District Attorney Joe Hynes visited Demakos’ Kew Gardens courtroom to observe him after Hynes was assigned as the special prosecutor in what would become known nationwide as the Howard Beach case.
“[Hynes] was very impressed with him.”
Demakos in the trial made news — and was upheld on appeal — when he prevented defense attorneys from excluding black jurors from the trial simply because of race.
“If you could make a legal argument in front of him, he would listen to you,” Quinn said. “If you were right on the law, know how to argue the law, it was a pleasure to be in front of him.”
