New laws protecting the rights of New York City delivery workers went into effect Jan. 24. A rally celebrating the legislation was held in Times Square Jan. 23, and was organized by Los Deliveristas Unidos and Workers Justice Project. Jackson Heights-based Desis Rising Up and Moving worked alongside LDU to reach South Asian delivery workers.
Passed by the Council last fall, the new legislation ensures that delivery workers can use restrooms at restaurants where they are picking up orders, and requires delivery apps like UberEats and GrubHub to tell delivery people their tip amount for each delivery and the previous day’s total pay and tips. There are approximately 65,000 “deliveristas” citywide, many of whom are immigrants. DRUM spokesperson Fahd Ahmed estimated that 7,000 of them are Bangladeshi, 30 of which he said the organization is assisting in Jamaica.
Sunday’s rally was attended by numerous Queens politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), both of whom spoke before the crowd.
“Our deliveristas are the backbone of our restaurant industry right now,” Adams said Sunday. “We thank our deliveristas, those who, once again, put their lives on the line as they ride the bikes, as they ride the scooters on a daily basis, to help maintain our food industry ... We’re going to continue to make the laws that support them.”
Borough President Donovan Richards similarly praised the legislation. “Common decency demands that delivery workers be afforded the right to use a restaurant’s bathroom when they need to, and to have transparency about the wages and tips they work so hard to earn,” he said in an email.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), a former pizza delivery worker himself, agreed. “These changes will better protect and recognize these workers who are taken for granted too much of the time,” he said in a prepared statement. “As the expansion of the delivery app industry continues unabated, it’s time to implement one fair wage legislation that would finally end subminimum wages for all tipped workers.”
Monday’s enactments come after more than a year of organizing among various Mexican and Guatemalan delivery workers, who collectively call themselves “Los Deliveristas Unidos.” After THE CITY did extensive reporting on the injustices deliveristas face and activists gained U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as any ally (also in attendance this weekend), delivery workers’ rights became a hot topic in city politics.
In 2020, California’s Proposition 22 brought the issue of gig workers’ rights to the national stage. California voted in favor of the proposition, keeping gig workers like Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors, consequently denying them of healthcare and other benefits. The NYC legislation has been viewed as a response to Prop. 22, as Ocasio-Cortez spoke to at Sunday’s rally.
“We need to make sure that New York City is a counterpoint to what happened in California. Because in California, big money and tech apps organized to make sure that workers got less dignity, that they weren’t recognized as legitimate workers, that they had their rights stripped away and clawed back,” she told the crowd. “In New York City, delivery workers are showing there’s another way.”
This is only the beginning for New York’s deliveristas; in addition to this week’s new laws, the previous Council also passed several other bills that will go into effect April 22. Those laws will allow delivery people to limit how far they travel to make deliveries, require restaurants to notify delivery workers of the route before they accept and force delivery apps to pay for workers’ branded, insulated bags after making six deliveries for a given service. The latter is made possible by federal funding; Schumer played a pivotal role in attaining that monetary support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.