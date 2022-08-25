It wasn’t Groundhog Day for Queens voters. It was merely Primary Election Day, part two.
Following a laborious redistricting process, which required the splitting of the gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries, held on their originally scheduled June 28 date, and the Congressional and state Senate primaries, pushed back to Aug. 23 after the initially redrawn district maps for the bodies were deemed unconstitutional, borough voters went back to the polls on Tuesday to make their picks for party nominations in three Congressional and two state Senate races.
The consensus, ideologically speaking, in the state Senate races was split. On the one hand, seven-term incumbent and centrist-leaning state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) handily secured Democratic Party renomination in the redrawn 15th District, now covering none of his Howard Beach base but more of central Queens. On the other, Community Board 4 member and Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez won the party’s nomination in the 59th District, created as a result of this year’s redistricting process and covering parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island City and Astoria.
“Our campaign went up against nearly a half a million in fear-mongering ads from outside real estate and right-wing super PACs, but today we proved that a progressive message of community and care is more important to New York’s working families,” Gonzalez said in a statement.
Gonzalez secured 57 percent of the vote in the 59th, nearly doubling up second-place finisher former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley’s 31.9 percent and nearly matching Addabbo’s 28-point margin of victory in the 15th.
Addabbo amassed 56.3 percent of the vote in the redrawn district, besting runner-up activist Japneet Singh’s 28.7 percent and Albert Baldeo’s 13.9 percent. Addabbo goes on to face Republican Danniel Maio in his first crack at winning over his new constituency.
With none of the five candidates receiving a majority of the vote and four receiving 15 percent of the vote or more, Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman pulled out the Democratic nomination for the Congressional seat in the 3rd District. Zimmerman secured 35.2 percent of the vote, besting Long Island political veteran Jon Kaiman with 25.6 percent, Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan with 19.7 percent and community organizer Melanie D’Arrigo with 15.6 percent, along with the distant fifth-place finisher, community organizer Reema Rasool.
Zimmerman will go on to face Republican nominee George Santos in the general election, with both looking to fill the seat left open by outgoing Congressman, and gubernatorial primary third-place finisher, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens).
Suozzi had endorsed third-place finisher Lafazan, who was also the top money-raiser in the race, while Zimmerman received endorsements from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and various current and former area elected officials.
Suozzi bested Santos in the 2020 race for the 3rd by a margin of 55.9 percent to 43.5 percent. Zimmerman and Santos will be running in the newly redrawn 3rd, which cuts out the western Suffolk County portion of the district.
In the 7th District, five-term incumbent, and nearly three-decade veteran of the House, Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) fended off a challenge from artist and activist Paperboy Prince by a margin of 81.8 percent to 15.3 percent. The two had previously squared off in the 2020 Democratic primary, with Velázquez holding off the challenger by a similar margin.
Velázquez goes on to face Republican nominee Juan Pagan in the general, in a district she won with nearly 85 percent of the vote in 2020. Prince announced a City Council run on Twitter early Wednesday morning.
In the 14th Congressional District, Republicans will send Tina Forte to the general, handing her 66.6 percent of the vote compared to fellow contender Desi Cuellar’s 31.4 percent. Forte will face Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx) in the general, who carried the district with 71.6 percent of the vote in 2020.
