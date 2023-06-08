The Church of St. Mel’s in Flushing will host a defensive driving course on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class is sponsored by the National Safety Council.
Those who complete the $50 course will earn mandatory reductions in insurance premiums and driver’s license violation points.
The church, located at 26-15 154 St., is hostin
g the class in an effort to promote safe driving techniques and cut down on the number of accidents in the area.
Those interested should call (631) 360-9720 to register for the course and for additional information.
