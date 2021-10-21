St. Margaret Church in Middle Village will host a defensive driving course sponsored by the National Safety Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The cost is $45 per person.
Participants may receive an insurance rate decrease and points on driver’s licenses may be reduced. Information and registration are available by calling (718) 326-1911.
