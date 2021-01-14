The Asian-American Federation has launched a series of safety videos aimed at teaching Asian New Yorkers how to defend themselves in the event they become a victim of a hate crime.
According to available city data, anti-Asian hate crimes soared 1,900 percent in the last year — there was only one reported incident during all of 2019 compared to 20 in the first half of 2020. The anti-Asian incidents made up 15.6 percent of all reported hate crimes in the first two quarters in 2020. Data for the second half of the year are not yet available.
The AAF said it collected 400 reports of New York-based anti-Asian bias incidents since the beginning of the pandemic.
The videos, available for free on YouTube, teach simple, easy-to-follow self-defense strategies. The series was created in partnership with experts from the Center for Anti-Violence Education and is available in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
To access the series, visit bit.ly/3nkjWwh.
— Katherine Donlevy
