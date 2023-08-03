The Democratic primary for Assembly District 37 may be more than 10 months away, but District Leader Emilia Decaudin is already throwing her hat in the ring for a chance to unseat Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth).
Ardila has been the subject of public scrutiny since March, when the Chronicle first reported allegations of sexual assault against him that sparked calls for his resignation from many fellow elected officials, including Gov. Hochul. In the months since, some constituents — including those on Community Board 2 — say they have lost faith in his ability to represent the district.
While that was a significant factor in her decision to run for the seat, Decaudin said it is not the only one.
“Increasingly, I’m seeing how New York State is positioning itself as a leader in action for trans people and nominative protections — you know, rights to change names, deductions for gender-affirming care and so forth — while simultaneously becoming more and more expensive to live in,” she told the Chronicle. “And that affordability crisis is preventing trans people from taking advantage of those protections, while also affecting so many other intersections — New Yorkers who have lived here for generations, migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, of course, queer and trans people.
“Obviously, the incumbent’s actions have created a void in leadership that also means that, when it comes to the specifics of what is harming our district, we don’t have a voice specifically advocating for us at all ... It was really that combination of things that motivated me to run.”
In addition to serving as one of AD 37’s Democratic district leaders for the Queens Democratic Party, at the state party level, Decaudin, who lives in Long Island City, is a committee member for the district. She has been part of progressive activist circles for several years, advocating for LGBTQ rights and various election reforms.
If elected, Decaudin would become the first openly transgender person to serve in the New York State Legislature.
When it comes to the city’s affordability — or lack thereof — Decaudin said housing is her biggest concern.
“We have seen a lot of good ideas that a broad spectrum of people have been willing to entertain, but that the governor and the legislative leaders have ultimately failed to follow through on with regards to housing —both building more affordable housing and requiring the building of housing in segregated suburbs and other wealthy areas,” she said.
But part of solving the housing crisis puzzle, Decaudin said, is providing more tenant protections, which would keep more people from entering the market.
“Tenant protections are really the only things that will help in the short term, because it doesn’t matter if housing is affordable if people have already left the state because they couldn’t afford a 10 percent increase on rent,” she explained. “The cost of moving is particularly difficult on low-income families, even if rents are the same between where you’re coming from and where you’re going.”
In Decaudin’s view, social housing — government-built homes where people of varying incomes pay rent consistent with what they can afford — is a more long-term solution.
Decaudin said social housing would require less in subsidies than traditional public housing, making it a better way to address “the really large gap in affordable housing that we face now.”
In less than a month since launching her campaign, Decaudin has raised more than $24,000. Meanwhile, Ardila has raised $2,000 from a single donation made in February, before the sexual assault allegations became public. But Decaudin may not be Ardila’s only challenger: A source familiar with discussions in relevant circles said area activist Claire Valdez is considering throwing her hat in the ring.
