The statewide daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to a record 779 Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo reported, but behind that number are other statistics that over the last several days he has said amount to good news on how people in the state are handling the crisis.
The number of deaths has risen sharply, from 562 last Thursday to 630 Friday, 594 Saturday, 599 Sunday, 731 Monday and, finally, Tuesday’s 779.
At the same time, however, the number of people newly admitted to hospitals, the number put into intensive care units and the number being intubated — having a tube from a ventilator installed in their throat so they can breathe — have all been falling.
All of that means the state’s actions to shutter businesses and order people to stay at home most of the time have been working to flatten the curve, Cuomo said — to reduce the rate of growth in new cases of COVID-19, which, unchecked, could overwhelm the healthcare system and lead to far more deaths.
“There is good news in what we’re seeing that what we have done and what we are doing is actually working and it’s making a difference,” Cuomo said at his Wednesday press briefing. “We took dramatic actions in this state. We did the New York PAUSE program to close down schools, businesses, social distancing and it’s working. It is flattening the curve and we see that again today so far.”
PAUSE is the acronym for Policy that Assures Uniform Safety for Everyone, the order keeping most people at home most of the time to prevent the spread of the virus. Cuomo on Monday extended the order by two weeks to April 29 and doubled the maximum fine for violating the rules to $1,000.
“The local governments are charged with enforcement,” he said. “I want them to enforce. And I want to be, frankly, more aggressive on the enforcement because all the anecdotal evidence is people are violating it at a higher rate. There has been a laxness on social distancing, especially over this past weekend, that is just wholly unacceptable. People are dying.”
Addressing the record number of deaths he reported Wednesday, Cuomo said in part, “When you look at the numbers on the death toll, it has been going steadily up. It reached new height yesterday. The number of deaths, as a matter of fact, the number of deaths will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away. The longer you are on a ventilator, the less likely you will come off the ventilator.
“Dr. Fauci spoke to me about this and he was 100 percent right,” he continued, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “The quote unquote lagging indicator between hospitalizations and deaths. The hospitalizations can start to drop, but the deaths actually increase because the people who have been in the hospital for 11 days, 14 days, 17 days pass away. That’s what we’re seeing.”
He noted that the death toll “is still incredibly difficult to deal with.”
Cuomo recently has been citing more positive statistics that, unlike the daily death toll, are more leading indicators for how the virus is being handled.
In recent days he has displayed charts showing that: The rate of new hospital admissions has dropped rapidly, falling from a peak of 1,427 Thursday to 1,095 Friday, 574 Saturday and 358 Sunday. New intensive care admissions fell from 395 Friday to 250 Saturday, 128 Sunday and 89 Monday. And new daily intubations fell from 351 Friday to 316 Saturday, 132 Sunday and 69 Monday.
