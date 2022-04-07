In 2021, Southeast Queens Council District 31, bridging Laurelton and Far Rockaway, led the whole city in traffic deaths with 12 fatalities.
The district’s death count was merely a particularly bleak example of a trend encompassing New York City. Overall 2021 was the deadliest year on city streets since 2013 — the year before former Mayor de Blasio adopted the Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic violence — according to a study by Transportation Alternatives.
So far in 2022, the number of traffic deaths citywide has only increased. The city Department of Transportation lists at least 56 people who have been killed in traffic crashes as of March 23, a 44 percent jump compared to this point last year, according to TA data. And Queens is leading the rest of the city.
The problem that the city faces is not unique to New York, or Queens for that matter. A recent insurance association study concluded that American drivers on the whole are engaging in riskier driving behavior, such as impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seatbelts in the year following the pandemic’s outbreak. But the problem is one that transit advocates have warned is not being met with an expedient enough response from the DOT.
“If the city is not using worldwide best practices and not making these changes happen quickly that’s not Vision Zero, that’s not working and that’s really what’s leading to this increase,” said Cory Epstein, TA’s director of communications.
The DOT has emphasized that the year’s uptick comes with an increase in deaths involving motor vehicle occupants, a logic that takes the onus off of its speed in constructing pedestrian and bike infrastructure.
In January, Mayor Adams pledged to improve traffic signals and add raised crosswalks and pedestrian safety at 1,000 intersections around the city. But as the number of traffic fatalities has continued to tick up since then — at an even faster rate under his watch — Adams has begun to focus his energy on urging Albany to pass legislation that would allow the city to set speed limits and control the automated traffic enforcement program.
“We believe that if we get this home rule message, and have control over our speed cameras in our red-light cameras, we can make a difference,” Adams said at a March 25 streets safety press conference.
The City Council’s Transportation chairwoman, Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Far Rockaway), representing the aforementioned district with the highest death count in 2021, has identified the lack of street safety as an equity issue. Asked for specifics on which kinds of street infrastructure are most needed to stem the tide of violence, however, Brooks-Powers did not respond. Her office did not send any answers to several transportation policy questions after initially promising to provide them.
Her view on equity is officially shared by the DOT, which formally created a process in its latest Streets Plan to factor income and race into decisions on where to invest funds.
The numbers behind the deaths
On the whole, Queens leads all the boroughs in traffic deaths, closely trailed by Brooklyn, according to a geographic breakdown of TA’s data, which counts one more death than the DOT figures. Occasionally the Transportation Department will rule out deaths that occurred in car crashes as being the result of other medical causes after the fact, Epstein said.
According to the data Queens has been the site of 17 deaths so far this year, 113 percent higher than at this point in 2021. Of those, 11 were pedestrians.
According to the DOT’s citywide data, pedestrian deaths account for the largest share of the total in 2022 at 27, followed by 21 motor vehicle occupants, three motorcyclists, two bikers and three other drivers of motorized vehicle drivers, like scooters, and e-Bikes.
The increasing dangers of driving habits
From the lockdown to the present, New York City has seen a large surge in cycling and renewed interest in opening up more pedestrian space. At the same time, the risks posed by car travel are only getting more severe — as a result of both driver habits and car size.
“People that were driving during the pandemic, during the lockdowns, they got the bad habits,” said Robert Sinclair, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “But they were the only ones that were on the road. Well, they’ve got a lot more company now, and the bad habits continue. And with those increased numbers of conflict points, you get lots more injuries, crashes and fatalities.”
Beyond size, small increases in speed also add significant risk factors for both pedestrians and car occupants in a crash. A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety that tracked car crashes found that just slightly higher speeds were enough to increase the driver’s risk of severe injury or death.
Cars are not only going faster but they have gotten bigger. Between 2016 and 2020, there was a 21 percent increase citywide in the number of SUVs, a study by TA found. Studies done by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration show that SUVs are not just more deadly because they hit with more force, but because they also strike pedestrians higher on the body, where injuries are more likely to be fatal.
Policy suggestions
Street safety advocates are in agreement with Adams that the Legislature and governor should transfer the power over automated red-light enforcement, a program the city has found to be effective where it is in place. Under current law, the city is restricted by Albany from adding red-light enforcement cameras beyond 150 of its more than 13,250 signalized intersections.
Further, policymakers need to install infrastructure aimed at calming traffic flow, TA advocates have argued.
“People make mistakes, but streets should be designed in a way that mistakes aren’t deadly. So for example, instead of putting paint on the ground, you add concrete protection,” Epstein said.
He referenced raised islands at bus stops or extended sidewalks around crosswalks that narrow the street and change the psychology of the roadway to remind drivers to slow down.
In order to speed up the pace, and expand the impact of such improvements, TA has urged the Council to fully fund the newly created NYC Streets Plan in the upcoming budget, which would entail $170 million in funding for the year.
The group also has made a budget request for the Council to increase funding for DOT’s Vision Zero work. Additionally, advocates encouraged the Council to increase funding in the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, a 2018 law that mandates safety training for drivers who have racked up five red light tickets or are found to be speeding in a school zone.
