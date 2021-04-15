Justin Lum was the first drug dealer to be charged in Queens County with homicide after two of clients died of overdoses.
After the first homicide — and continuing after the second — Lum was also caught selling an abundant amount of drugs to an undercover narcotics officer on multiple occasions.
He could now spend the next six years in prison.
District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the indeterminate three- to six-year sentence April 8, five months after the Great Neck, LI, drug dealer was indicted and four years after his clients’ deaths.
Both victims — Lum’s own girlfriend and a friend — had only recently survived brushes with death sparked by the heroin he had supplied them.
“The defendant provided drugs to these two victims despite knowing both had nearly died before of drug overdoses,” Katz said in a statement. “This is the first time in the borough of Queens an admitted drug dealer has been held criminally responsible for the deaths of people who died after taking the poison he supplied to them.”
Lum’s first victim was his 28-year-old girlfriend, Patricia Collada, of Brooklyn. The two snorted heroin off a cell phone as they watched a movie at the College Point Multiplex on April 27, 2017, prosecutors said.
They continued ingesting heroin after the movie inside Lum’s car until Collada passed out. According to the criminal complaint, Lum brought her into NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital at 56th Avenue and Main Street in Flushing, where emergency responders administered naloxone.
She was discharged at 11 p.m. but began snorting heroin again immediately. The two relocated to Lum’s grandfather’s home in Flushing, where Collada went into cardiac arrest for a second time and began foaming at the mouth. That time Lum did not call medics. Instead, he continued his drug use for another hour until he fell asleep.
He found her unconscious the next morning, finally called 911 and administered CPR, but she was dead when the EMTs arrived. Her autopsy revealed she had died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
Lum later said he “didn’t want to call the ambulance again,” according to the original charges.
Nearly a year later, Lum sold heroin to another client who had brushes with overdoses in the past.
On March 1, 2018, Lum sold Calvin Brown of Bayside drugs inside Lum’s home, which immediately triggered a medical emergency. Lum called 911 and administered CPR until first responders arrived and took Brown to the hospital, where he stayed for five days.
Similarly to Collado, Brown returned to heroin use shortly after his hospital visit. He returned to Lum on March 9. The dealer later told law enforcement that he only gave Brown the drugs in an attempt to get him out of his home.
Brown died the next day and was found by his mother in their home. According to his autopsy, the 24-year-old died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of heroin, Xanax, diazepam and phenobarbital.
According to the criminal complaint, Lum unknowingly met with an undercover narcotics officer on six occasions between Jan. 6 and Aug. 7, 2018.
During those meetings, the officer recovered 180 Xanax pills, 130 glassine envelopes, each containing a quantity of heroin, and seven ziplock bags each containing a quantity of cocaine.
