The City Council on Tuesday voted to approve Innovation QNS, a $2 billion, five-block development project that will bring 3,200 apartments, including more than 1,400 set aside as affordable, along 35th Avenue.
The consortium of Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties and Bed Rock Real Estate Partners also is promising to deliver business and retail, community space and more than two acres of connected green space including a public park.
The project was the source of contention in recent months.
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) was holding out for more than the 1,100 affordable units being offered by developers, calling for up to 55 percent of the project to get the permanent designation.
A deal that gave the developers nearly 400 more apartments than was planned included an increase of about 300 more affordable units.
A total of 500 will be permanently set aside as deeply affordable under city housing definitions.
“From Day 1, I have stood with my community in demanding deeper affordability from this development — and because we held the line, the Innovation QNS project has doubled the number of affordable units than initially offered, from 711 to 1,436 affordable units,” Won said in a press release. “In our negotiations, I never once compromised on the level of affordability ... as these homes have to be accessible to the current residents of the neighborhood: immigrants, working class families, and our growing number of unhoused neighbors.”
Queens Borough President Donovon Richards, who traded barbs with Won for weeks during negotiations, was in a celebratory mood Tuesday
“This day is not about votes, percentages or politics — it’s about Astoria families teetering on the brink of eviction,” Richards said in his own statement.
“It’s about children doing their homework tonight in a homeless shelter and seniors being priced out of the only community they’ve ever lived in,” he said. “That is who this day and this transformational project belongs to.”
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) applauded passage, along with that of a Brooklyn development that will raise the number of new apartments to more than 5,000.
“With today’s approval of Innovation QNS and Innovative Urban Village, we are delivering affordable housing and unprecedented public benefits for the residents of Brooklyn, Queens, and the entire city,” Adams said. “These projects affirm the Council’s deep commitment to confronting the city’s housing shortage by securing safe, stable, and affordable homes for New Yorkers.”
The project is slated to bring 12 buildings of various heights and functions to sites between 37th and 43rd streets on properties that now are used largely for parking lots and industrial purposes.
A movie theater in the area will be rebuilt. Approximately six apartments exist in the development area, with developers saying residents will have the choice of taking up residence in new apartments. It will be built blocks at a time, and could take up to a decade to complete.
