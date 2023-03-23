A brazen daytime robbery of a smoke shop in Richmond Hill over the weekend left a 20-year-old employee dead.
Three men, who have yet to be identified, entered The Plug smoke shop on Jamaica Avenue on Saturday just after noon. One displayed a gun while the other two loaded up merchandise, according to police.
While the men were leaving the store, one fired a gun and hit the victim, Daryus Clarke of St. Albans, in the chest.
The 102nd Precinct responded to the call around 12:15 p.m.
The men fled in a white Toyota four-door sedan northbound on 110th Street, said police.
Clarke was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
There have not been any arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.
The sign on the corner store, which opened last year, reads that it is a CBD and THC dispensary.
Police patrolled the shop, which was roped off with crime scene tape, throughout the week. They also patrolled another smoke shop a block away on Jamaica Avenue.
Area elected officials were quick to condemn the deadly robbery, which comes amid efforts to rein in the proliferation of cash-heavy illegal weed dispensaries throughout the city.
“We cannot stand on the sidelines just watching the further infiltration of these illegal smoke shops and the unwanted criminal acts they bring into our communities,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) on Saturday.
“We need to crack down on illegal smoke shops in this city and give more resources to our NYPD and sheriffs who desperately need them,” continued Addabbo.
“I will continue to work on this issue and support legislation to end illegal smoke shop activity throughout our city.”
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) called the fatal shooting “a wakeup call for the need to shutter illegal smoke shops.”
“When they are not being robbed, these shops are selling illegal cannabis products, some marketed to children and some containing fentanyl or deadly contaminants,” Rajkumar continued in a statement.
She noted another fatal shooting in a Harlem smoke shop last month and said the combination of cash and drugs “create an irresistible two-for-one combo for anyone looking to commit a robbery.”
There are over 1,400 smoke shops illegally selling marijuana throughout the city, according to estimates, and approximately 225 are in Queens, the Chronicle reported last month.
Rajkumar said warnings and fines are not enough and that the businesses should be shuttered like restaurants that violate health codes.
ABC 7 reported that NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell visited the Richmond Hill scene on Saturday and also that robbers stole $100 in cash and $50 worth of products.
“My child didn’t deserve to lose his life over $150, and I think the mayor needs to really pay attention to that,” Clarke’s mother told local news outlets, which stated that her son was the oldest of four siblings.
Saturday’s shooting happening near the home of Paul Trust, a Richmond Hill father and teacher.
“It’s amazing how quickly these illegal weed shops have popped up,” he told the Chronicle.
“At this point it’s practically one every block in Richmond Hill,” Trust continued.
“Something clearly was off about our state’s rollout in legalizing and selling, as I think very few licenses have been granted, so these shops have not been selling legally.”
Trust said he is baffled at how the illicit shops are able to operate so blatantly and thinks that officers’ hands are tied — but he does believe that is changing somewhat as more state and city coordination is in the works.
He brought the issue up at a past Richmond Hill Block Association meeting — the shooting occurred right across the street from the One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center, where the RHBA and 102nd Precinct Community Council each meet.
Officers told him to let them know of any shops illegally selling weed products.
“But they’re as clear as day, just walk down Jamaica Avenue,” he said.
