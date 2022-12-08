The ballot recount in the Assembly District 23 race between incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and challenger Tom Sullivan wrapped up on Wednesday and Pheffer Amato’s team says it has her ahead by one vote.
Sullivan said he had not been informed of that as of press time and the city Board of Elections did not immediately respond to a request for an update.
The BOE recount began late last month and was necessitated by the close Election Night results that had Sullivan up by 246 votes.
The results of the BOE recount do not include the 94 absentee ballots that a judge ruled on Tuesday would be counted after the city Board of Elections invalidated them for being mailed in incorrectly.
Sullivan’s team has already filed an appeal with the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division in Brooklyn, which is expected to be heard on Monday, so the absentees and affidavits are still under appeal and will not be counted until a final determination is made by the courts.
“The Board [of Elections] followed the rules and disqualified these votes for legitimate reasons,” Sullivan told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “And now a judge gets to decide that they’re OK.”
“Fifteen thousand people voted for me, too, and they’re not happy that their vote now is going to get decided by what a judge thinks,” he continued.
Pheffer Amato’s campaign team, Red Horse Strategies, sent out a press release titled “Democracy Wins!”
“Voting is the cornerstone of our American democracy,” said Doug Forand, Pheffer Amato’s campaign spokesperson, in the statement.
“We will not allow anyone to silence the voices of voters who have exercised their constitutional right to have their votes counted,” the statement continued. “We are grateful to the courts for following the law and rightfully ruling that these ballots must be counted.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) released a statement on Wednesday calling the ruling unacceptable and referencing a case in upstate New York this election cycle in which a Republican candidate sought to have three ballots containing unsealed envelopes declared valid, similar to the case here. In that instance, a judge ruled that the unsealed envelopes remain invalid and uncounted.
“Now, less than a month after that decision against a Republican candidate affirming that unsealed envelopes constitute a fatal defect, we see the reverse happening,” Ariola said.
“When a Democratic candidate is pressing for unsealed envelopes to be declared valid — and her mother is the county clerk, no less — we see a judge deciding that this previously noted defect is not such a big deal and can be overlooked,” she continued
“This is a bold example of the double standard we’ve seen play out time and again in modern politics, and it is nothing short of unacceptable.”
Ariola also said that it is “difficult not to challenge the integrity of a decision when one of the signatures on the ruling is the mother of the plaintiff,” referring to Pheffer Amato’s mother, Audry Pheffer, who is currently the Queens County Clerk and previously held the Assembly District 23 seat before her daughter’s predecessor, Phil Goldfeder.
Pheffer Amato’s team would not comment on her mother’s role at the Queens County Clerk’s Office.
Of the ballots central to the court case were 62 that were invalidated for the reason “ballot envelope not sealed.” Thirty-one of the ballots were invalidated because the ballot was not in the ballot envelope. Another invalidated absentee ballot was added as an amendment.
The court stated in a judgment filed early on Tuesday that the BOE “in essence deprived voters of their right to vote, essentially disenfranchising them in contravention of the Election Law.”
The candidates met in court last Thursday and Pheffer Amato had argued that the process disenfranchised voters while Sullivan asserted that the ballot defects did not constitute curable flaws under the law.
To cast an absentee ballot, voters must insert their ballot into an inner “ballot affirmation” envelope, sign and seal it, and put it in a larger, prepaid envelope that gets mailed to the board.
The first 62 ballots were invalidated because, although the larger mailing envelope was sealed, the inner affirmation envelope was not.
Election law states that, in such cases, the BOE should notify the voter by mail and provide other options for voting, including a new ballot, if time permits.
A spreadsheet from the BOE ordered by the court showed that only 11 ballots were received after Election Day and some came in as early as four weeks prior. The board had ample time to provide the opportunity to cure, find another option for voting or receive a new ballot, the court stated.
Election law does not specifically state if such invalid cases should be “curable.” The law outlines that curable defects include instances where the ballot envelope is unsigned, has a signature that does not correspond to the registration signature, has no required witness to a mark, is returned without a ballot affirmation envelope inside altogether or is not signed or marked by the voter.
The court determined that the law, which “includes” all those cases, is therefore not “exhaustive nor exclusive” and that the law considers them curable.
The other category of invalidated votes was where the ballot was not in the inner envelope but both items were placed separately in the outer mailing envelope.
“While neither the Election Law nor the regulations promulgated by the New York State Board of Elections classify this as a curable defect, the Court finds that this is not a case where ‘there is no invitation for the courts to exercise flexibility in statutory interpretation,’” the judgment reads.
The court found that the situation is “analogous” to the other category of votes and referenced the statutory requirement of election law to be “liberally construed in favor of protecting the right of voters to have their ballot cast and counted.”
In its judgment filed on Tuesday, the court acknowledged the “gravity of the petition and its potential outcome.”
“Moreover, in making this determination, the Court must strike a balance between protecting the integrity of the electoral process, safeguarding the right to vote, and ensuring that the Board complies with its own obligations in furtherance of these goals,” it continues.
Before the court’s ruling, Sullivan told the Chronicle that he doesn’t think there is anyone who does not agree with counting every vote.
“I think somebody should go back and research why the two envelopes,” he said. “The two envelopes are so that there’s integrity to the process.”
He continued, “They didn’t follow the process that was put in place by somebody at some point for that very reason.”
Brian Browne, political analyst and St. John’s University professor, said on Friday the race demonstrates “what’s at stake for the Queens Democratic Party.”
“The Queens Democratic Party is fighting to win this case ... you can talk about the decline of party organizations and party machines over the years and all that, but this is something that Queens does very well, the legal side these election cases.”
Browne noted that Pheffer Amato’s attorney, Frank Bolz of Sweeney, Reich & Bolz, LLP, has been doing this for “a long time,” including representing current Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in the close race against now-Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, which similarly came down to a hand recount that put Katz ahead.
“For the Queens Democrats in particular, this is in their wheelhouse,” Browne said.
“It goes back to what candidate had the better absentee ballot operation, which you would think someone like Stacey Pheffer Amato, who’s been around a long time ... would have made provisions to make her supporters aware of the process to cast an absentee ballot.”
