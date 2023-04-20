Six dead turtles were found by the pond at Flushing’s Bowne Park last week, sparking concern among residents.
A photo posted in the We Love Whitestone Facebook group last Tuesday shows the deceased turtles sitting outside the pond in a group; they had been moved there by someone sweeping the park, the poster wrote in a comment. The original poster did not return the Chronicle’s interview request.
The photo, which had 92 reactions and 52 comments by press time, prompted much speculation about what might have killed the turtles. Given the pond’s history of poor water quality, some reasoned that was the culprit, even as much work has been done to improve it in recent years. Others suspected the recent construction was to blame.
This is not the first time dead turtles have been found at the park; nonnative turtles have been known to be released there and have not survived in the conditions. Poaching of turtles has also been reported.
Alie Ziraschi, chief of staff for Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), told the Chronicle that, per the Department of Parks and Recreation, the turtles were taken elsewhere during construction, and had trouble adapting to extreme temperature shifts upon return. She added that dumping has always been an issue at the park.
But a Parks Department spokesperson said the deaths were unrelated to construction. He added that all turtles, especially nonnative ones, struggle to adapt to temperature swings.
“At temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, turtles begin to wake up from their hibernation at the bottom of ponds ... If there are freezing temperatures after the turtles surface, it creates difficult conditions for the animals,” the spokesperson said via email. “Sadly, every year at this same time, we find multiple dead Red-ear sliders in Bowne Pond.”
