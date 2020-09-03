Dead body found in Betts Creek

Police found a dead female in the Betts Creek swamp in Lindenwood within the confines of the 106th Precinct.
At 11:45 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a call about an unidentified dead body after two bird watchers discovered it in the inlet near 75th Street and 157th Avenue. The officers did not find identification on the body, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the results of its examination as of Thursday.
Police say that they do not have any information about the cause of death at this time. After they received the call, the NYPD entered the creek from the intersection and extracted the body.
Officers could be seen in scuba gear at the scene. EMS also responded to the scene and determined the unidentified person deceased. The case is still pending family notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.