De Blasio warns parents to prepare for school closures

City Hall is preparing to close down schools if the city COVID-19 positivity rate reaches a 3 percent seven-day rolling average, according to Mayor de Blasio, and that could happen very soon.
Friday the positivity rate is 2.83 percent based on a seven-day rolling average, a significant jump from 2.6 percent on Thursday.
Mayor told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer on Friday that parents should make a plan for their kids because schools could close as soon as Monday.
“We should get ready,” the mayor said. “Parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November. I think that’s the safe way to think about it — have an alternative plan for as early as Monday.”
Critics of the looming transition to all-remote learning have questioned the mayor’s decision to use the citywide rate as the metric for schools, which have a markedly lower transmission rate. Citywide schools’ COVID positivity is only 0.18 percent of all staff and students, according to the DOE. Many have criticized the mayor’s decision to potentially close the school system before taking measures to stop COVID spread like putting an end to indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
“I've been very clear. That's a standard we set, we're going to stick to that standard. And if God forbid that happened, then the goal is to get them right back as quickly as possible. But right now, we still have a chance of holding our school system,” de Blasio told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.
The head of the city’s teachers union, Michael Mulgrew, has said that he agrees that following the 3 percent guidance the mayor and schools chancellor set over the summer is the right thing to do.
“Your schools will always be safer than the community because you’re gonna be following all the rules but if the community spread around the school starts to go up, sooner or later it’s going to get into the school and then the school will affect other neighborhoods that are also connected to the school,” Mulgrew said this week, according to Staten Island Live.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent an email out to school principals Thursday night, asking them to prepare for shutdowns.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and to keep our school communities safe, I am asking all schools to be prepared for a brief time of fully remote learning system-wide. And while no decision has been made about a system-wide transition to remote learning, as every great school leader knows, we must be prepared for every scenario,” Carranza wrote in the email.
De Blasio clarified Friday that the Learning Bridges program, the childcare program being provided for free, will remain open in the event of closures, with essential workers prioritized, as will pre-K and 3K programs run by community-based organizations.
Asked by Lehrer on Friday what reopening would look like afterward if the mayor is forced to shut down the school system, de Blasio said that the administration would be unveiling policy details in the near future but emphasized that his goal is open them back up as quickly as possible, while making sure it would be “sustainable” to do so in order to avoid abrupt changes going forward.
“My goal is if we do have to shut the schools down is to do it for as brief a period as possible and open them back up,” de Blasio said.
“Lord knows we don’t want daily fluctuations,” he added afterwards.
If the city’s seven-day positivity rate does tick over 3 percent, de Blasio will face one last hurdle to going remote-only: Gov. Cuomo. Though the state Education Department approved the city’s reopening plan including the 3 percent threshold over the summer, the governor retains the power to intervene at any point if he believes that city schools be kept open.
De Blasio told Lehrer that he believes the governor to be on the same page as him.
“Our teams have been talking in the last 48 hours as we see these rates moving,” he said. “There’s been a high level of communication and coordination.”
