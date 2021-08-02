De Blasio urges indoor masking, but avoids mandate

After Mayor de Blasio promised to address the use of masks in the face of a rising wave of Covid cases, he revealed Monday that he wouldn’t go beyond a guidance.
In a press conference with Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dave Chokshi on Monday, the mayor urged all New Yorkers, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors to stem the spread of the Delta variant, but stopped short of implementing a citywide mandate.
“We want to strongly recommend that people wear a mask in indoor settings, even if you’re vaccinated,” the mayor.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guidance last week for all vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places with substantial or high transmission. All five boroughs surpass the CDC’s criteria for the mask guidance.
The city already requires masks on mass transit and in hospitals and healthcare settings, schools and other congregate settings. The mayor's decision contrasts with those of other large metro areas such as Washington, DC, and Los Angeles that are also battling the spread of the Delta Variant.
As of Monday, New York City has seen a spike in Covid cases, with a seven-day average of over 1,200 cases per day.
“Today, I'm making a strong recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings. This is based on our review of the latest scientific evidence showing that the Delta variant of the coronavirus can spread even more easily than was previously thought,” said Chokshi at the press event.
Though the mayor is raising masks as an important way to stem the spread of the Delta variant even for the vaccinated, he also emphasized that the vaccines are the center of the city’s Covid battle at this point, calling them the No. 1 weapon against Covid by far.
