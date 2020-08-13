“My advice to New Yorkers is, do not buy a car,” Mayor de Blasio said last Thursday. “Cars are the past, the future is going to be mass transit, biking, walking.”
Still, getting people to stop buying cars is easier said than done.
“People are not just going to abandon their vehicle because the mayor wants them to,” said American Automobile Association Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr.
The mayor noted that ridership is up on the trains, though he acknowledged residents are mindful of safety on mass transit.
But while there are bus and train options for many city residents, there are also plenty of transit deserts.
“The really viable option is to get in a car and go to your destination in some kind of timely manner,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair lives in Astoria and works in Garden City, LI, about a 25-minute drive from home to work. When his car was in the shop, he needed to take the N train to the 7 train to the Long Island Rail Road and then walk, taking more than two hours.
“Which do you think I would prefer?” Sinclair said.
Brian Benstock, general manager and vice president of Paragon Honda and Paragon Acura in Woodside, called de Blasio’s remarks “outlandish.”
“I’m scared when I hear someone with socialist tendencies wants to take away something that gives you freedom and mobility,” he said.
Benstock said he got his permit when he was 16 because, to him, it meant having a sense of freedom.
“It’s nice to see New Yorkers rediscover that again,” he said, noting that there are customers who don’t want to use mass transit or ride sharing services.
Benstock noted leaving the city would be much more difficult without a vehicle.
“How do I walk if I want to go to Trenton?” he said. “Am I supposed to bike to upstate New York?”
If people are to be discouraged from driving, then the MTA needs to improve mass transit, Benstock said. He pointed to movie theaters — when they were open — adding reclining seats to make the theater experience more comfortable as more customers relied on streaming services at home.
“What has the MTA done to improve service in the last 30 or 40 years?” Benstock said.
Jon Orcutt, a spokesman for Bike New York, believes the city “missed the boat” on making changes during the pandemic.
He pointed to other countries that invested in biking infrastructure in recent months. France, Italy and Britain, among others, have “Corona Cycleways,” as many in the workforce are cycling to work.
“It was because of good executive leadership,” Orcutt said.
He said there was little to no traffic in the spring and early summer, when lanes and walking space could have been expanded.
“We are very much a city of cars,” Orcutt said.
In fact, de Blasio is driven around the city in a chauffeured SUV.
“It’s part of the hypocrisy people are keenly aware of,” said Juan Restrepo of Transportation Alternatives.
Peter Beadle of Community Board 6 added, “Hypocrisy has plagued him from the start.”
Asked if the mayor is against residents leasing cars or if he would do so himself, a spokesman declined to add to de Blasio’s comments.
Beadle said it’s fair for the mayor to tell people not to buy cars but then he doesn’t provide alternative methods of travel.
“Words are a dime a dozen. We need to see action,” Beadle said, adding, “He’s going to force them to get into cars.”
Phase IV of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes, which will see the roadway’s bike lanes extended from Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike, has yet to be completed.
“Why it’s taking so long is still very much a mystery to me,” Beadle said.
He said the car issue highlights a problem for the mayor: that he understands a need but doesn’t always follow through.
“When it comes to acting, he’s stuck behind a windshield perspective,” Beadle said. “He sees things like he’s looking through the windshield of a car.”
At a town hall in Forest Hills in February, de Blasio said the Department of Transportation should look into an alternative plan for the bike lanes requested by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).
“He sort of meddles when it becomes a political issue,” Orcutt said, adding that de Blasio won’t look at the functionality.
Koslowitz said Tuesday that with the city strapped for money “everything is at a standstill right now.”
The lawmaker said the lanes will be completed, even if that comes after she is term-limited at the end of 2021.
“Eventually it will be done,” Koslowitz said. “People have to understand that.”
She said de Blasio’s comments on not buying a car were a “ridiculous statement” to make.
“Not everybody rides a bike,” Koslowitz said. “To take the train, well, right now you don’t want to take the train because it’s not safe.”
Because the bike lanes project is federally funded, it requires sign-offs from the Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation.
“We’re continuing to work with federal and state partners to advance the Queens Boulevard redesign project, and we look forward to providing a more detailed timeline as COVID-19 recovery efforts progress,” a city DOT spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.