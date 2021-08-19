In the middle of the NYC Homecoming Celebration, a free concert series honoring hip-hop music, Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city is making an even bigger push to get more people vaccinated so that individuals can get back to their “livelihoods.”
“If you want to experience all the greatness in New York City, you can,” said de Blasio, “all you have to do is be vaccinated. Even, again, just that first dose gets you in the game. Indoor dining, indoor fitness, indoor entertainment. This is a way we all keep moving forward together.”
On Aug. 17, a massive education and outreach on the new vaccination mandates began, with 600 canvassers going to each business to provide information and support, according to the mayor. Businesses in need of help can call (888) 727-4692.
“We’re going to go farther with more and more mobile vaccination efforts because we found they work, bringing vaccination to the people everywhere,” said de Blasio. “So, there’ll be pop-up vaccination sites outside businesses. We’re talking to businesses, entertainment, venues, restaurants, all over the five boroughs who want to double down by having vaccination sites right there.”
In Queens, there are 21 mobile vaccination sites:
• Annual Community Day at Christ Pentecostal Temple in Jamaica — Pop-up, 109-45 157 St., Aug. 21, 12-3 p.m.;
• Blink Jackson Heights, 78-14 Roosevelt Ave., Aug. 16-19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.;
• Corona Plaza, 40-12 National St., Aug. 21-22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Ditmars, 29-24 Ditmars Blvd. Aug. 18-22, 11 a.m-7 p.m.;
• East Corona, 107-06 Corona Ave., Aug. 16, 12-8 p.m.;
• Forest Hills, 71-09 Austin St., Aug. 20, 12-8 p.m.;
• Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Aug. 16-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1-8 p.m., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Jackson Heights — Baxter Ave., 37-12 82 St., Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Jamaica Center, 153-19 Jamaica Ave., Aug. 16-19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Laurelton Farmers Market — Pop-up, 225th Street and 141st Road (LIRR Laurelton Station), Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.;
• Make the Road NY —Queens Back to School Event, 92-10 Roosevelt Ave., Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Mojitos, 81-01 Northern Blvd., Aug. 16-17, 19-20, 2-8 p.m.;
• Park of the Americas, corner of 104th Street and 41st Avenue, Aug. 16, 20-22, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• REAL Church, Arverne Boulevard between 57th Street and Beach 56th Street, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Ridgewood, 54-28 Myrtle Ave., Aug. 20-22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Rochdale Neighborhood Senior Center, 169-65 137 Ave., Aug. 18-20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Shops at SkyView Center — Pop-up, 40-24 College Point Blvd., 6th level, outside Target, Aug. 16-22, 12-7 p.m., 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.;
• South Richmond Hill, 119-10 Liberty Ave., Aug. 18-20, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.;
• St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church — Pop-up, 82-00 35 Ave., Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.;
• Steinway/Ditmars BID, Steinway Street and 30th Avenue, Aug. 16-22, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Sunnyside Community Neighborhood Senior Center, 43-31 39 St., Aug. 18-20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and
The Queens NYC Celebration Concert will be held on Aug. 20 at Forest Hills Stadium at 1 Tennis Place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.
“The last batch of free tickets will drop at noon today,” said de Blasio on Tuesday. “Go to nyc.gov/homecomingweek. So, here’s the chance to be part of history.”
