New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.