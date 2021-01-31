Mayor de Blasio has declared a state of emergency from 6 a.m. Monday morning to 6 a.m. Tuesday as the city prepares for a major snow storm.
Non-essential travel is prohibited and de Blasio said the NYPD will be enforcing the ban. Essential workers are exempted.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 18 to 24 inches of snow at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The NWS declared a winter storm warning for all of the city at 7 p.m. Sunday. It extends until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
A coastal flooding advisory for Southern Queens is in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and from 8bp.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday
Con Edison is warning residents that the weight of the snow, combined with sustained winds above 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 41 mph on Monday could bring down tree branches and powerlines.
All city schools are closed Monday. The Department of Sanitation said in a press release that alternate side of the street parking is suspended to allow for snow removal operations. Parking meter requirements remain in effect.
Patrick Foye, president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Sunday asked people to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday.
"MTA employees will be working hard over the next 48 hours and beyond to prepare for and react to the storm," Foye said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. "Even still, we strongly recommend New Yorkers stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday until the storm subsides."
The NWS on Sunday afternoon was forecasting 8 to 12 inches of snow Monday morning and afternoon with winds of 22 to 29 miles per hour and gusts of up to 41. An additional 3 to 7 inches could come Monday night.
Temperatures over the 48-hour period will range between 29 and 32 degrees. Wind chills will be in the teens with night snow possible Tuesday night.
Buses will run on reduced schedules. Express subway lines may be impacted by the storage of subway cars in tunnels to keep them from getting stuck in their yards.
The MTA said the Long Island Rail Road will run on a weekend schedule, and that Metro North service will end early.
Air travelers should check with their airlines on schedules.
New Jersey Transit to and from Manhattan will be suspended Monday, as will service to and from the Port Authority bus terminal.
Access-a-Ride handicapped service will continue.
City Bike service is suspended.
Con Edison said in a press release that it has 1,000 contractors standing by to augment its regular crews to deal with outages.
The utility is reminding people to report all downed power lines to either the NYPD or the utility at coned.com/report outage or by phone at 1 (800) 752-7633.
Con Ed also is reminding people to stay away from all downed power lines.
