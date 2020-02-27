Mayor de Blasio fielded criticism from a speaker during a town hall last Wednesday in Forest Hills who called it “disgusting” that he “shoved” a homeless shelter for 200 men into 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
“We know that there are a lot of underhanded deals that went into this and now there are 200 men near schools, near churches,” she said, adding that she “has to buy more locks and a security system.”
The mayor defended the site, where the newly opened shelter had been on and off for years.
“You don’t want a homeless shelter in your neighborhood,” he said. “But then you think you know, ‘Oh, there’s deals and there’s fixes’. It’s just false.”
The mayor said while he understands the woman doesn’t want a shelter in her neighborhood, he can “go all over the city” and hear the same thing.
“Why are we doing this? Because we think it’s fun? No,” de Blasio said. “Because we think it’s easy? No. Because we have people, who are working people, these are working people —”
De Blasio was interrupted by a pair of people in the crowd speaking out against the shelter as they were removed by police.
“We don’t do what the West Coast does,” he said. “On the West Coast you’ve got tens of thousands of people on the streets.”
De Blasio added, “I am not going to see someone who needs a home and is on the street not have a shelter, not have a roof over their head. Our job is to get them back on their feet and get them out of shelter.”
The Cooper Rapid Rehousing Center opened on Feb. 14.
“It is not a place where people are going to be warehoused,” said Department of Homeless Services Commissioner Steven Banks, during the town hall.
The commissioner said the homeless issue dates back long before de Blasio took office in 2014.
“This has been a problem that’s built up over 40 years,” Banks said. “It didn’t start six years ago.”
He said many shelter residents have lost housing due to economic reasons as a rise in income hasn’t been able to match a rise in rental prices.
As part of de Blasio’s “Turning the Tide” plan to fight homelessness, 90 new shelters will be built. More than 60 have opened, Banks said, including the Cooper Avenue site.
Community residents voiced concern and anger repeatedly over the project.
A number of residents wanted a District 75 school for special needs students at the location instead, as did area Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
Opponents of the shelter have cited safety concerns, pointing to the number of schools and businesses aimed for children in the nearby area, including Artistic Stitch Complex, Triumph Gymnastics, Party Sellers Entertainment and Elite Dance Academy.
Chief Fausto Pichardo, NYPD chief of patrol, looked to calm people’s fears during the town hall. He said the department’s homeless services police went to the facility and gave input regarding the site.
Pichardo also said the department’s neighborhood policing policy plays a “pivotal” role “because our neighborhood coordination officers are going to be visiting that location, are going to be working hand-in-hand with residents of the shelter and the area itself.”
He said the neighborhood coordination officers will give out their phone numbers and email addresses.
“They’re there to protect everyone,” Pichardo said.
Capt. Victoria Perry, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, said at a community council meeting in November that the precinct can reach out to the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North for more patrol strength if needed and that politicians will not be shy about pressing the police for assistance if necessary.
“I want the children to be safe,” Perry said. “I want the corridors [around the shelter] to be safe. I want the people in the shelter to be safe. I want people to feel they can come and go here safely whenever they want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.