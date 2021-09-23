The Department of City Planning has a new interactive website that it wants New Yorkers to use so that the agency can get ideas and feedback so that it can better approach urban design with community input.
“An inclusive approach to urban design is essential to making our neighborhoods the best they can be,” said DCP Executive Director Anita Laremont in a prepared statement on Sept. 16. “As we continue to build a public realm that’s healthier, more welcoming and more equitable for everyone to use and enjoy, we want more New Yorkers to get involved. To that end, we’re going to the experts, New Yorkers themselves! Please visit our new website to share your ideas on good urban design and help us create a vision for a more vibrant city for decades to come.”
The website, goodurbandesign.nyc, has three sections where visitors can answer a 14-question survey and share their neighborhoods’ needs; share a picture and story about the area they live in; or read about the four “Principles of Good Urban Design” initiative, which was developed in 2017 and give their feedback and suggest another principle. The site also has links to information about a design process, the public review process, zoning regulations and neighborhood planning initiatives.
The website also has a glossary of urban design terms and explains how urban design can shape zoning resolutions.
Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), chairman of the Committee on Parks and Recreation, believes the website will allow for innovative solutions and help to incorporate more greenery in the concrete jungle that is New York.
“Urban design goes far beyond building architecture and planning street networks, it must also include planning creative uses of our open spaces and the preservation and expansion of our parks,” said Koo in a statement. “Nobody knows their communities better than the New Yorkers who live and work in them, and this website is a great way for communities to connect with government and share their insights and expertise with city planners.”
Borough President Donovan Richards believes that experiential views are necessary and he found the website to be user-friendly.
“Good urban design starts with understanding the needs of residents and community, and this can only be done with knowledge of their firsthand lived experiences that inform their insight and input,” said Richards in his statement. “The Department of City Planning’s new interactive website is an innovative, easy-to-use tool that will seamlessly enable Queens residents and all New Yorkers to contribute their valuable ideas to the urban planning process. I commend the Department of City Planning for its commitment to helping New Yorkers shape the design of their city.”
