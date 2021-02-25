After weeks of rising opposition among the Queens community boards to Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s (D-Manhattan) proposal to create a universal system for city development, the bill received another blow at a Council hearing Tuesday — this time from the de Blasio administration.
Throughout the near-seven hour hearing, Director of the Department of City Planning Marisa Lago panned the bill, saying that it would be prohibitively expensive and create bureaucratic obstacles to land-use actions.
The hearing exposed the bill to a broad range of attacks, many of them for different and sometimes conflicting reasons. Many preservationists and community boards have been saying that it’s too top-down and autocratic, while the DCP came out in the hearing to say it would actually weaken the city’s power to act on redevelopment, in a time when it desperately needs to build housing stock as a means of fighting the housing crisis.
“We’re concerned that the ultimate impact of that time and money would be counter to our shared goals, that it would make it more difficult not easier to build affordable housing or to site essential city facilities if these priority projects were subject to this additional layer of bureaucracy,” Lago said.
Johnson’s plan would require each of the city’s 59 community districts to create three different land-use plans to choose from by 2025, all of which would have to identify housing and infrastructure needs. Lago argued that to conduct almost 177 neighborhood studies, which she estimated could cost $2.5 million a pop, adding up to around $500 million over the next decade, would be far too expensive. And she called the level of effort it would take to undertake the endeavor “almost inconceivable.”
Johnson questioned whether she was inflating her estimate and asserted that creating a universal neighborhood study for the city would save the city money by avoiding redundant planning reports.
Johnson and several other of the bill’s 13 co-sponsors demanded that the DCP put forth an alternative to correct the “toxic” dysfunction of the city’s land-use system.
Councilman Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) described the city as a “frog that is boiling in a pot” under the pressure of the housing crisis and climate change, and demanded that the DCP suggest an alternative plan to reform the land-use system if it’s going to attack the one at stake, which he conceded was “imperfect.”
Lago continued to criticize the legislation by pointing out that it would not spur rezonings.
“The speaker himself noted that this proposal would not require any rezonings and there may be many communities who would anticipate having no growth and this bill does nothing to change that,” Lago said.
Lago’s remarks run counter to the concerns of the Queens community boards, which have opposed it over the last month. The man leading the community board lobbying effort in Queens, urban planner Paul Graziano, has said that he fears that although the bill technically does not require rezonings, the district-specific studies would make it harder for community boards to oppose development if it agreed with the housing priorities set out in those.
As a result of that logic, Graziano has claimed that it would be a de facto tool to upzone single-family zonings out of existence. Johnson specifically said in his presentation during the hearing that the bill does not propose or support that and his office has maintained that it does not favor upzonings over downzonings or contextual zonings but does aim to stop the uneven application of those tools.
Southeast Queens Community Board 13 Chairman Bryan Block criticized the bill as taking a top-down approach toward planning. In a statement explaining why his board passed a resolution against the bill, Block said that it needed more time to be vetted and that he believed it would impose limits on grassroots community input.
That is another aspect of the legislation that Johnson contended against in his presentation at the hearing, insisting that it does not amend or eliminate community boards’ role in future rezoning processes, all of which would remain subject to the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. The speaker insisted that the many public meetings that would be a part of the plan directly inform the long-term plan.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), whose district intersects with boards 8, 9 and 12, which all have voted to oppose the bill, said that their views of the legislation would inform her vote.
“The community board is everything to me. So if we don’t have the voice of the people behind this legislation — as you all noticed who is sponsoring this legislation, I think there’s only one co-sponsor from Queens,” she said.
