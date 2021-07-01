Restaurant business advocates in Queens, the city and state are fully backing a bipartisan bill in Washington that would authorize $60 billion to replenish the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was created to award grants to eateries and bars facing closure due to Covid-19.
Bills are being sponsored in the House of Representatives by Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); and in the Senate by Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
Jonathan Forgash of Queens Together told the Chronicle that the bill is essential for the survival of countless businesses.
“This was really well-engineered by Congress,” Forgash said. “It is imperative that this pass.” He hopes it will help all whom the original $28.6 billion couldn’t.
In an email, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said the city’s restaurant and bar industry is still down 178,000 jobs from February 2020. “[A] majority of these small businesses are still on life support following 16 months of financial devastation and mounting debts,” Rigie said.
— Michael Gannon
