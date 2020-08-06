Gov. Cuomo was nothing if not direct Monday when discussing the impasse in Congress over a new COVID-19 relief bill in an interview on MSNBC.
“You know, every past CARES Act bill was imperfect, grossly imperfect. They always said, well, don’t worry, there’s another one, there’s another one,” he said. “This is the last one. And if they don’t make this bill right, frankly, if they don’t get it right, they shouldn’t pass it, because it will be the last bill.”
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the $600 bonus that 1.1 million New Yorkers received on top of regular unemployment benefits, expired last week, and the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives still are about $2 billion apart.
The $3 trillion Democratic House proposal, passed in late May, includes aid to states and municipalities and $3.9 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, but which Senate Republican leaders say also is a Democratic wish list of non-COVID-19-related items.
The Senate GOP last week introduced a $1 trillion measure which Democrats say will slash aid to people who have lost their jobs and cause massive financial hardship in cities and states.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have spent the last several days jousting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“Republicans keep stonewalling support for state, local and tribal governments,” Schumer tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “In the early days of this crisis, the Trump administration couldn’t be bothered to supply them with the necessary resources. Now. Sen. McConnell says our states should just go bankrupt. Unacceptable.”
“It’s outrageous,” Gillibrand tweeted Friday. “The economy can’t recover if local governments fall by the wayside.”
McConnell, in a statement on his official website on Wednesday, said he’s seen this movie before.
“The Speaker of the House and the Democratic Leader summon President Trump’s representatives to the Capitol,” McConnell said. “They meet for a long while. The Democrats emerge saying they’ve permitted a few millimeters of progress, but a deal is still far off, leaving millions of Americans in the lurch. And they continue to push their three-trillion-dollar wish-list that even their own Democratic colleagues brushed off as absurd.”
Mayor de Blasio last week credited the state with expanding unemployment eligibility for up to 20 weeks.
“[T]hey’re doing something that will reach a lot of people,” de Blasio said in a press briefing. “That’s crucial for a lot of families. So, anyone who qualifies for this, please take advantage of this right away.”
Information is available at labor.ny.gov.
In another economic matter, The Legal Aid Society asked Cuomo to extend the moratorium on residential evictions, which it said was set to expire Wednesday night.
“Thousands of families could face likely eviction and homelessness if this crucial moratorium is left to expire,” said Judith Goldiner, attorney-in-charge of the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society in a statement issued Tuesday.
“New York’s neighboring states have protections in place to secure tenants in their homes during the pandemic. We call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take immediate action by extending the eviction freeze indefinitely.”
She said while the Tenant Safe Harbor Act protects New Yorkers who can prove a COVID-19-related financial hardship, more than 200,000 New York City households are not covered by the bill, including the 14,000 families across the city who have current warrants of eviction pending against them.
Cuomo Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard said the governor is fully aware of the situation.
“Anyone paying attention would know that Governor Cuomo signed into law a moratorium on residential evictions for anyone who has suffered a financial hardship, due to the pandemic, for the duration of the crisis,” she wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
She added that Cuomo has made it a priority to provide assistance to struggling New Yorkers — including signing into law the Tenant Safe Harbor Act and $100 million in rental assistance to New Yorkers suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19, allowing renters to use their security deposit to make rent payments, banning late fees for missing rent payments, and extending the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions until Aug. 20. for anyone who is suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Girouard’s email did not address a question on the current financial status of the state’s unemployment funds.
