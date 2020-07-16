The media early this week again touted a day without any reported coronavirus deaths in New York City, but the facts didn’t hold up any better than they did last time.
According to initial city Health Department data released Sunday, there were no deaths from COVID-19 reported to officials on July 11, something that a number of media outlets — CNN, ABC, Bloomberg, USA Today, Fox 5, People and National Public Radio among them — reported without any qualification.
That would have made Saturday the first day since March 13 that no deaths from the virus were reported, the stories noted.
Mayor de Blasio joined in, tweeting that “For the first time in months New York City saw a 24 hour period with no COVID-19 related deaths.”
But neither fact was true. It was not a day of no coronavirus deaths, and it was not the first time such a milestone had been reported.
Back on June 5, a number of outlets including the Queens Chronicle had reported the same thing — that there were no deaths from the coronavirus reported in the city over a single day. That time it was June 3. Some media, again including the Chronicle, did at least note that the city listed three “probable” deaths from the virus that day, but not all did.
A few days later, when the Chronicle looked at the data again prior to publishing its print edition, the number of confirmed June 3 deaths had gone from zero to 26 and the number of probable ones to 12.
Asked over email if those revisions are typical, and “Are the numbers really kind of meaningless for the first couple of days?” a department spokesman said at the time:
“As noted, all of the data posted on our data page are preliminary and subject to change. While I wouldn’t say numbers reported out on the previous day are ‘meaningless’, it can take a couple days before a death is reported to us.”
The same thing happened earlier this week.
When on July 13 the Chronicle saw the media again reporting a zero deaths day, the paper went back to the data. At first, around 12:30 p.m., the figures showed no deaths for July 10 or 11 (at least one media outlet had reported the two “probable” deaths listed for July 10, and most of the stories stuck solely to the July 11 figure).
The Chronicle sent the same Health Department spokesman who had commented in June an email asking a handful of questions, such as whether two-day-old data is any more reliable now than it was six weeks ago.
He did not answer directly but referred the paper to comments made by Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” earlier in the day.
Asked to address the zero deaths, Barbot said, “Well, you know, the numbers are preliminary and they might change within a day or two, but the point is that since the height of this pandemic, the number of deaths has been going down steadily. We’re now in the single digits and hopefully this zero will hold, though again preliminary.”
Within an hour of the Chronicle’s first look at the data Monday, the figures had changed. Now the city showed four COVID deaths for July 10, still zero for July 11 and a single death for July 12, marking Sunday’s first inclusion in the statistics. The data also showed two probable deaths for the 10th, three probable ones for the 11th and one for the 12th.
By Wednesday afternoon the picture had changed more substantially. Six deaths were listed for July 10, along with one probable. July 11, the day initially touted as having no deaths, had seven listed, along with two probables.
Four deaths and one probable were listed for July 12; two deaths and eight probables for the 13th; and no deaths and one probable for the 14th. Both confirmed and probable deaths had been in the double digits each day prior to July 9 — until one goes back far enough for numbers in the hundreds.
Barbot in her Fox interview credited the people with bringing citywide deaths down from their peak of just below 600 confirmed, and more than 200 probable, on the worst day, back in early April.
“As I’ve been saying all along, you know, New Yorkers have really put in the hard work, and the progress we have seen is simply because of every single New Yorker recognizing the importance of taking care of one another and that we’re in this together,” she said.
