Many media outlets, including this one, were glad to report last Friday that the city had, two days earlier, recorded its first day with no coronavirus deaths since they started being recorded March 11.
The more careful reports, including the Queens Chronicle’s, noted that there also were three probable but unconfirmed deaths that day.
But it was all wrong.
Checking Wednesday on the city Health Department’s website for an update for the print edition, the Chronicle discovered the zero deaths of June 3 had gone to 26, with 12 more probable.
Asked over email if that revision is typical, and “Are the numbers really kind of meaningless for the first couple of days?” a department spokesman said:
“As noted, all of the data posted on our data page are preliminary and subject to change. While I wouldn’t say numbers reported out on the previous day are ‘meaningless’, it can take a couple days before a death is reported to us.”
The data do show a large drop in deaths over time, though not every day.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
