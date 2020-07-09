Day camps in the city, already faced with strict regulations from the state to stem the coronavirus, are now finding themselves in a jam after the city directed them to reopen on short notice, according to a new report.
The nonprofits that run city-funded camps were given just days to rehire staff, sign up families and establish safe programs, a story in the Daily News said.
“The timeline that DYCD [the Youth and Community Development Department] proposed and the combination of remote and in-person services with the funding limitations is not viable,” the News quoted Debra Sue Lorenzen of the St. Nicks Alliance, which runs 10 camps in northern Brooklyn, as saying. “It’s not realistic.”
The DYCD relaxed its deadline a little in response to the concerns, the News said.
For some camps, it’s already too late. One in central Queens recently had sent prospective families a detailed rundown of the state’s requirements vis-a-vis face masks, sports, the size of groups and more, but then canceled camp because too few people wanted to sign up, according to a parent who had received the list.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
