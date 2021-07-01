After FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson was killed in the line of duty in 2018, pretty much everyone in Sunnyside agreed it was fitting to rename the former playground from his childhood in his honor.
But the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation discovered on June 23 that there are two sides in complete disagreement on how they can share space on the 0.23-acre lot on the southeast corner of the intersection of 50th Street and 39th Avenue. Formerly owned by the Phipps Houses group, it used to be called Phipps Playground.
Davidson, a married father of four, was a 15-year FDNY veteran. He was fighting a five-alarm blaze on the Manhattan set of the movie “Motherless Brooklyn” when he became trapped and ran out of air.
Speaking at the monthly Zoom meeting of Community Board 2, Parks officials said they are still in the design phase.
But they also found themselves caught between seniors and longtime residents who believe the city had committed to passive recreation on the site in the past; and parents who contend preliminary proposals have too little space, equipment and, after including rest rooms, too little of the projected $4.8 million budget dedicated to a playground area.
Christina Twomey from Parks and Recreation said, for example, that there is no room for swings. She did say, in response to multiple parents, that there would be every effort to make all playground equipment inclusive and accessible to handicapped children.
“As a parent of a child with limited mobility, that is nonexistent in this neighborhood,” said Maggie Flattery, “Make sure every point of play can be accessed.”
A handful of residents also questioned the wisdom of a proposed 4-foot high fence around the property; some asked for a higher fence for security reasons. Twomey said that is a matter residents would need to address in letters to City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver and Queens Borough Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett.
“We want parks to be welcoming, not fenced off,” she said.
While Parks is planning to include an area of benches where seniors and others can sit and relax a bit away from the clamor and sight lines of the playground, a few residents said active recreation would be a betrayal of promises made in the past. Board member Gerry Perrin said the neighborhood has been promised a passive, green conversion of the property for at least 10 years.
“This design fails this,” he said. “Do we want a green space or a playground space?” He quoted former Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe, who served from 2002 to 2012.
“He said this was too small to be a viable playground,” Perrin said.
Resident Kathy Nelson said recent Parks focus groups focused on a “contemplative green space” she fears is not coming.
“It looks like this is a fait accompli,” she said.
Log In
