New York Families For Autistic Children held its ninth annual holiday toy run last Sunday, with Santa Claus leading not reindeer from the North Pole but 300 bikes and 20 tow trucks south from Forest Park to Broad Channel.
The ride culminated in a fundraiser at American Legion Post 1404, where the band The Kitchen, right, played and there were raffles, food and more.
Attendees were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Toys went to Councilman Bob Holden’s drive, Cub Scout Pack 106’s efforts along with the Jared Box Project, diabetes research nonprofit JDRF and The Little North Pole. Funds went to NYFAC, the Long Island Blues hockey organization for people with developmental disabilities and other groups.
Johnny Bradford, top right center, was the grand marshal for the event, and celebrates here alongside Sal Vobis, second from left, and Michael McKeln, second from right.
— Deirdre Bardolf
