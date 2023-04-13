The Increase Carpenter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam veterans in May to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war’s end.
The group will host a pinning ceremony for vets from the Western Queens area from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Polish Legion of American Veterans at the Frank Kowalinski Post #4 at 61-57 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth.
Commemorative lapel pins will be given out, and the DAR is reaching out to invite veterans in the western part of the borough and family members of those still listed as missing.
Medal of Honor recipients Robert Emmett O’Malley, Thomas Noonan Jr. and Louis Willett will be honored.
Eligible are veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of their location, or their surviving immediate relatives.
Additional information on the ceremony is available from the Increase Carpenter Chapter of the DAR by logging onto its website, increasecarpenterdar.org.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.