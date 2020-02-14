Dangerous drivers are put on notice

The City Council voted on Tuesday to require certain drivers defined as reckless to take a safe vehicle operation course or risk having their cars impounded by the city Sheriff’s Office.

The bill, Intro, 971, passed by a vote of 42-5. Three Queens Councilmen — Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozzone Park) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), voted against the measure, while Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) abstained.

“Today we are taking a big step forward, launching the first program of its kind in the country to require owners of the most dangerous vehicles to consider the impact of their driving on their neighbors,” said Councilman Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn), who sponsored the bill, in a statement released by his office.

The Council has tagged the pilot plan the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement program.

Owners of vehicles with five or more red light violations or 15 or more school speed camera violations in a 12-month period would be required to take a specified driver accountability course offered by the city’s Department of Transportation.

Companies or organizations whose vehicles meet the prescribed thresholds will be required to designate an individual responsible for fulfilling the requirements of the program.

If a vehicle’s owner or responsible driver fails to take the course, the vehicle will be subject to impoundment by the sheriff.

The measure would take effect eight months after it becomes law and sunset after three years. Prior to sunset, the city will undertake multiple studies to evaluate its effectiveness.

“I did not vote in favor of this bill because I have serious concerns about people’s due process and civil liberties,” Ulrich said in a statement from his office on Wednesday.”

Co-sponsors of the legislation included Queens Councilmembers Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica, Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights). Whether Mayor de Blasio will sign the measure could not be immediately determined.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg supported it in statements accompanying Lander’s press release.

“Passing this bill is a major step forward in this Council’s fight for safe streets,” Johnson said. “I congratulate Council Member Lander for his work to get this bill done and I thank the safe streets advocates who worked with us throughout this process. We should be proud of our efforts to make this law a reality, and we will continue to build on this success in our ongoing fight for a city where people don’t have to live in fear of death or injury from cars.”

Trottenberg called the measure a bold step to help the city achieve its Vision Zero goals and to make streets in the five boroughs safer.

“Under Mayor de Blasio’s leadership, we are dramatically expanding the number of speed cameras on our streets — installing more cameras in 2020 than we have in the last six years combined,” Trottenberg said “Most drivers learn their lessons from these cameras. However, under this bill, the drivers who do not learn that lesson will be held accountable.”

Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, also approved.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right,” he said. “This landmark bill, the first in the nation, will make New York City safer for everyone by addressing the threat posed by our worst drivers,” he said.