Over the past few months, observers have noticed large portions of a structural wall along the shoreline of the Dutch Kills tributary on 29th Street have collapsed into the waterway.
As the shoreline has crumbled, it has dumped debris into the water and threatens to further cave in and affect the stability of the roadway next to it.
Last week, the Newton Creek Alliance and elected officials sent a letter to the city Department of Transportation, state Department of Environmental Conservation and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which owns the plot of land, urging them to address the unsafe conditions that the deterioration poses to the road and surrounding areas.
“In addition to our now greatly elevated concerns over public safety regarding a potential street-collapse, there is also concern about liability, and the process for rebuilding this shoreline,” reads a section of the letter, signed by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblymember Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City).
In response to the dangers posed by erosion, the alliance is asking the city and state go beyond merely mitigating a public threat to creating an environmental benefit. The letter calls on the agencies to rebuild the shoreline in a way that would restore the ecosystem, add public access to the water and remove the two abandoned barges from the tributary.
Though the agencies could not be reached for a response prior to initial publication, the MTA and the DOT said in subsequent statements that they are on board.
MTA Spokesperson Eugene Resnick:
“The MTA appreciates the concerns of the Newtown Creek Alliance and is collaborating with State and City partners to determine the best course of action for protecting the integrity of the bulkhead,” said MTA Spokesman Eugene Resnick.
A DOT spokesman also said his agency is ready.
"The DOT will work in collaboration with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation to develop strategies to limit overweight vehicular access to the street, as well as the area immediately adjacent to the bulkhead," he said.
The most recent cave-in, which took place at the end of January, the alliance says, is actually the third on the shoreline in recent years. Each has ended up dumping tires, concrete blocks and fill into the creek.
The letter encourages the agencies to plant native tidal marsh grass that is found elsewhere in Dutch Kills to improve water quality from the sewage outflows in the area and provide a habitat for the ribbed mussel, a filter feeder that removes fecal bacteria.
The alliance referenced numerous community-led plans that have focused on the site and recommended public access to the water.
The wall that is falling apart dates back to the 1800s, when the government led projects to turn Newtown Creek into channels and replaced its natural banks with retaining walls, also known as bulkheads, in order to create more industrial space.
In recent years, the city has made efforts to transform derelict industrial areas along the West Queens shore into salt marshes like Hunter’s Point South Park and part of Hallets Cove. In fact, in the channel where the collapsing bulkhead is itself located, the city Department of Environmental Preservation installed several small pilot sections of salt marshes to see if they could survive.
“Despite the conditions and also not a great track record of maintenance, the grasses have done pretty well,” Willis Elkins, executive director of the alliance, told the Chronicle.
The project would also provide easy access to faculty and students at LaGuardia Community College, located three blocks away, who do research on the waters of Newtown Creek.
“This is such an opportunity to fix the shoreline, remove these sunken barges that have been there for decades and actually create something that is less of a public safety hazard, less of an eyesore and burden and actually create an opportunity for engagement,” Elkins said.
This story was edited to include statements from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the city's Department of Transportation.
