Queens Theatre is celebrating International Women’s Day by showcasing emerging female choreographers.
On March 8, the theater will screen “Turning in Place,” a film featuring seven up-and-coming female-identifying choreographers and female-led dance companies, presenting original filmed works.
The participating choreographers and companies are Hannah Garner of 2nd Best Dance Company, Mackenzie King of Moonwater Dance Project, Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth of Dual Rivet Dance, Emilee Pratt of Spare Change Dance, Emily Kessler of Pogo Dance Projects and Joy-Marie Thompson.
The works are original compositions, staged and filmed for the camera. The choreographers explore issues of race and gender, and just the sheer joy and beauty of movement.
The 7 p.m. premiere will be followed by a talkback session with the choreographers.
Tickets are free, but reservations are required and can be made at queenstheatre.org. The showcase will also be available on the Queens Theatre YouTube channel the following day.
