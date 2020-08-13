While that long-sought day of no coronavirus deaths in the city remains elusive, it’s ever on the horizon, as the number of people dying from COVID-19 here has been mostly in the single digits for weeks.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of daily mortalities reported by the city was lower than it had been since the week the first death was reported here on March 11.
Four deaths were recorded on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as well as on Aug. 7. Three were reported on Aug. 6 and three more on Aug. 9. There were two on Aug. 8.
All but one of those days also listed one or more probable deaths, meaning the final total could change. But confirmed fatalities from the virus have not reached the double digits since July 28, when there were 12. And they are clearly trending downward.
“In New York City, we have proven that we could beat back this disease now for a fully two months, and we’re going to keep doing it,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday at a press event, while addressing the city’s plan to reopen its schools. He said the city can and must do that safely, and that if the situation changes, he’ll be the first to say so.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
